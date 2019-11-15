



The Soundtrack actress, 38, stepped out with Kazee, 44, at the Americana at Brand’s annual tree lighting event on Thursday, November 14, and told Us they were turning the outing into a date night. “I get very excited by the beginning of Christmas and the holidays so this was a perfect, fun night,” she said.

Dewan, whose relationship with Kazee made headlines in October 2018 after her split from husband Channing Tatum, told Us on Thursday that she’s grateful for “everything” this Thanksgiving — especially spending time with Everly, her 6-year-old daughter with Tatum, 39, and other family members.

“Thanksgiving, we generally do a big get-together with the family and a big potluck situation where everyone brings something to eat,” she explained. “We are going to go to my dad’s this year. We pick a different location every year, so we’re gonna be in Santa Barbara at my dad’s, so we’ll have a big get-together of family fun.”

That said, the former World of Dance host hasn’t figured out what to contribute to the feast. “I need to get on it!” she exclaimed. “Last year, I did a vegan mac and cheese casserole, which was pretty good, but I think I needed a little bit more practice, so this year I haven’t decided yet. I like a homemade Chex mix too! That’s always fun.”

Meanwhile, Dewan is already looking forward to the yuletide season. “This Christmas, we’ll be local because I will be very pregnant and happy to be chilling with family!” she said. “I’ve been working and filming [and] dancing and promoting and doing a lot of work, so for me, being home with family and relaxing is my only Christmas plan!”

The Gracefully You author also opened up about sharing her holiday traditions with Everly. “I’ve had a dream since I was a kid of a ton of kids running around and fun and family around a Christmas tree and lots of music and joy and food, and I try to emulate that every year, so I’d love her to emulate the importance of family around the holidays.”

She continued: “I always like opening a gift the night before. A nice before Christmas Eve opening is always fun. I got to do that as a kid. I like cooking. I want to do cookies and cooking the night before together. That would be really fun. A Christmas Eve feast, because Christmas Day tends to be all about presents, so maybe something the night before with all of us would be great.”

Speaking of Christmas traditions, Dewan revealed she’s “already making new ones” with Kazee. “We have always loved the Christmas villages that you put out and create every Christmas,” she elaborated. “I have never been able to do one, and this year, we are going to do that and add onto our Christmas village every year so we have a really festive village happening.”

And what does Everly hope to find under the Christmas tree come December 25? “A real, live cat, which she’s not gonna get because I’m super allergic,” Dewan said with a laugh.

With reporting by Tatiana Steelman