Showered with love! Nikki Bella couldn’t stop praising her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev — and getting excited about their future family of three — in a sweet birthday message.

The Total Bellas star, 36, posted a series of photos via Instagram on Friday, June 12, with Chigvintsev, 38, from the early days of their relationship to her pregnancy.

“Happy Birthday My Click!!” Bella captioned the post. “@theartemc I love you so much! You are such a bright light in my life. Thank you God for him! Excited for many more birthdays, journeys, travels, and experiences together … and with our baby boy.”

The former WWE wrestler — who is expecting her first child with the Dancing With the Stars pro — revealed that a boy is on the way on the Thursday, June 11, episode of Total Bellas.

The couple learned the sex of their baby at a party where Bella broke open a piñata, which contained blue confetti. The E! personality announced her pregnancy along with her twin sister, Brie Bella, in January.

“I can’t even begin to describe to all of you how happy I am,” Nikki wrote via Instagram at the time. “I’M GOING TO BE A MOM!! It’s something I have wanted to be my whole life. I was definitely shocked when I found out. And so nervous! I wasn’t expecting it and felt I wasn’t ready but this journey of life is unpredictable. I thank God every day and night for bringing this amazing blessing and miracle into my life! I am already SO IN LOVE!!”

The reality star told Us Weekly in April that her pregnancy symptoms are more challenging than she expected.

“I just didn’t realize how all these body changes would feel,” she said at the time. “I don’t just mean outer, but inner. There are days I really get rocked and exhausted and my body’s going through so much … It’s just in this shock. It’s just tough.”

Us broke the news in January 2019 that Nikki and Chigvintsev were dating. One year later, Nikki revealed that she and the Russia native had secretly gotten engaged in November 2019.

“I said yes in France in November,” she wrote via Instagram at the time “We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!”