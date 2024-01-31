Prince Edward is the latest royal to take a break from their royal duties.

The Telegraph reported on Wednesday, January 31, that the Duke of Edinburgh, 59, is taking a brief hiatus after completing his overseas trips to commonwealth country South Africa and British territory St. Helena earlier this month. During his trip, Edward said hello to the same 192-year-old tortoise his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, met during her 1947 visit as a princess.

Edward’s next appearance won’t be until February 8. He’s currently scheduled to attend a reception at the Institute of Physics and a talent showcase at The Savoy as patron of the Production Guild of Great Britain per the Royal Diary.

Edward’s break comes while both King Charles III and Princess Kate Middleton are recovering from their respective surgeries. Earlier this month, Kensington Palace announced that the Princess of Wales, 42, underwent a planned abdominal procedure at The London Clinic.

“The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery,” the statement read via X. “Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

Kate’s husband, Prince William, subsequently canceled two of his appearances out of the country to remain by his wife’s side during her recovery.

The same day Kate’s surgery was revealed, it was announced that Charles, 75, would be getting surgery the following week.

“In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement later that day. “His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure.”

The palace announced that Charles’ public engagements would be “postponed for a short period of recuperation.”

After having a successful surgery, Charles was discharged from the hospital. Entertainment Tonight reported on Monday, January 19, the monarch would be working from home on paperwork as he continued to recover.

As Charles, Kate, William and Edward take their respective hiatuses from their duties, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh will continue with their duties.

On Wednesday, Camilla, 76, gave an update on how Charles was faring as she visited the Royal Free Hospital in London to celebrate the official opening of the new cancer support center Maggie’s Royal Free. Camilla shared that Charles is “getting on” and “doing his best,” Daily Express royal correspondent Richard Palmer reported via X.