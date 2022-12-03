Spidey Harry! While delivering a sweet holiday message to military children, Prince Harry did so in a head-to-toe Spider-Man costume.

“Hey, Scotty’s Little Soldiers! Welcome to the Christmas party,” the Duke of Sussex, 38, said in a Saturday, December 3, YouTube video posted by the British nonprofit, in which he sported a face-covering Spider-Man outfit. “I hope you got some rest before tonight’s excitement. I hear from Sharky and George [that] there are five villains and you guys need to stop them from ruining Christmas. So, use your teamwork, your brains and your brawn to make sure you do exactly that. Find them and don’t let them ruin Christmas!”

Harry has long supported Scotty’s Little Soldiers, an organization that provides assistance to children of deceased military veterans. The nonprofit hosts an annual themed holiday party, and this year the focus was “Heroes and Villains.” The little attendees were then tasked with “saving” the day by defeating “villains” who had stolen Father Christmas’ presents. To do so, they were asked to work together to complete a series of challenges and solve secret coded messages.

The BetterUp CIO’s Spider-Man getup paid homage to the hero side of the party theme, wearing a replica of the suit that Tom Holland’s version of the comic character wears across the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. Harry kept the Spidey mask on his face for the duration of the video — until the very end of the footage.

In his one-minute-long video message, Harry opened up about the difficulties of celebrating the holiday season following the death of a parent. (The military veteran can relate to the Scotty’s Little Soldiers after he lost his mother, Princess Diana, in a 1997 car crash.)

“Christmas is a time when we miss our loved ones really, really badly. And that’s OK,” Harry — who shares son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 17 months, with wife Meghan Markle — said in the Saturday video. “But, at the same time, it can be possible to feel guilty for having fun without our parents. But I’m here to assure you that our parents always want us to have fun, OK? So don’t feel guilty. You’re allowed to have the best time ever, especially with the Scotty’s Little Soldiers community. So go out there, have the best time, and Merry Christmas.”

While Harry seemed to be in his element in the super suit, both Archie and Lili have not taken after their dad just yet. During his little ones’ first California Halloween last year, Archie and Lili were not impressed by the idea of dressing up.

“We wanted to do something fun for the kids and then the kids were just not into it at all. Archie was a dinosaur for maybe five minutes — not even five minutes,” Meghan, 41, recalled during a November 2021 appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Finally, Harry talked [Archie] into putting the [dinosaur] head on, but Lili was a skunk. She was a little skunk. I know, like Flower from Bambi.”

Harry and the Suits alum relocated to Montecito, California, in 2020 after stepping down from their positions as senior royals and leaving the U.K.