9 Times Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Weren’t Afraid to Show PDA





Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have been married for more than a year, but judging from how much they’ve shown PDA, the couple are very much still in their honeymoon phase.

The Duke of Sussex, 35, and the Suits alum, 38, tied the knot in May 2018 after nearly two years of dating. The wedding, which was televised across the world, was attended by 600 guests including stars such as David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, George Clooney and Amal Clooney and Serena Williams.

In September 2017, the former actress broke her silence on her relationship with the prince in a cover story for Vanity Fair.

“We’re a couple. We’re in love,” she told the magazine. “I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us. It’s part of what makes it so special, that it’s just ours. But we’re happy. Personally, I love a great love story.”

The former military pilot and the California native welcomed their first child, a son named Archie, in May. In September, the couple took their first overseas trip with the baby, 4 months, to Africa, where they visited countries such as South Africa, Botswana, Angola and Malawi as part of their royal tour of the continent.

It’s been a long ride for the couple, but it doesn’t seem like their affection for each other is slowing down anytime soon. Earlier this week, a source told Us Weekly about the small ways the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remind each other of their love.

“They are almost never sitting next to each other without holding each other’s hands when they are out at a big public, official event,” the insider said. “He’s a gentleman around her. He opens the door, pulls the chair out and stands up every time she leaves the table. … He clearly appreciates all the little things she does.”

To revisit the sweetest times Harry and Meghan have shown PDA, watch the video above.

