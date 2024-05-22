During his latest outing, Prince William shared some adorable insight into his family life about his and Princess Kate’s youngest child Prince Louis’ bedtime routine.

William, 41, greeted members of his and Kate’s many patronages at his Tuesday, March 21, garden party at Buckingham Palace, which he cohosted with cousins Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall. Kate, 42, was not present at the event as she continues to undergo cancer treatment.

Among those in attendance was author Rowan Aderyn, a member of William’s Homewards foundation, which works to fight homelessness. Aderyn presented the Prince of Wales with one of only 10 copies of Aderyn’s book, Homewards.

The gift was one that William greatly appreciated, as he told Aderyn he couldn’t wait to share it with Louis, 6. “This is great, so inspirational. I’ll read this to Louis tonight at bedtime,” he stated, according to Hello! magazine. (William and Kate also share kids Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, 9.)

William’s latest comment about his youngest son comes one month after he and Kate commemorated Louis’ 6th birthday with a new royal portrait. “Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis! 🎂,” the couple captioned an Instagram pic of Louis smiling at the camera in a plaid button-down and shorts. “Thank you for all the kind wishes today. 📸 The Princess of Wales.”

William previously shared another children’s book he reads to his kids before bed — Julia Donaldson’s Room on the Broom — after he spotted the book during a visit to a a South Wales ice cream parlor in February 2020, per the Daily Mail.

Louis has become a fan-favorite royal over the years for his candid reactions and pulling funny faces at events, including downing s’mores at his first engagement in May 2023 and blowing out Charlotte’s candle at Westminster Abbey’s annual Christmas concert in December 2023.

The family’s December 2023 Christmas Day walk to a Sandringham church service marked Kate’s last public appearance before being hospitalized for a planned abdominal surgery the following month.

Following speculation about her whereabouts and health condition, Kate announced in March that she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy after doctors discovered cancer had “been present” after her surgery.

“William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” she stated in a March 22 social media video. “As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.”

Kate is not set to return to royal duties until she is cleared to do so by her doctors. However, she has privately continued to work on her projects such as the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, the Shaping Us Campaign and the Business Taskforce.