‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fan With ‘Team Ariana’ Sign Gets Kicked Out of Tom Sandoval’s Concert: Details

By

Not there for the No. 1 guy in the group? A Vanderpump Rules fan was reportedly escorted out of Tom Sandoval‘s recent concert in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, after showing support for Ariana Madix.

In footage from the Monday, May 29, event, an unidentified woman is seen holding a sign that reads “Team Ariana” while watching Sandoval, 40, and The Most Extras perform. The video, which was obtained by Page Six, showed the attendee flipping the TomTom cofounder off before security removed her from the venue.

Sandoval, for his part, appeared unfazed as he continued to sing various covers of songs with his band members. The reality star later took to social media to thank fans for supporting him on the creative endeavor.

“Thank u so much everyone for coming to the shows! They’ve been so much fun, & such a blast!” Sandoval wrote on Tuesday, May 30, alongside Instagram photos from multiple concerts throughout the month.

Vanderpump Rules Fan Gets Kicked Out of Tom Sandovals Concert for Team Ariana Sign
Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras in concert Stephanie Augello/Shutterstock

The Missouri native has been touring with his band since news broke about his affair with Raquel Leviss. Us Weekly confirmed in March that Sandoval and Madix, 37, called it quits after nearly a decade of dating due to his infidelity.

In response to the drama, Sandoval issued two public statements after he was slammed for not including Madix in his first social media apology. The bar owner, who hooked up with Leviss, 28, for the first time in August 2022, later claimed he tried to end his relationship with the Florida native before his affair came to light.

Vanderpump Rules Fan Gets Kicked Out of Tom Sandovals Concert for Team Ariana Sign
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Stephanie Augello/Shutterstock; Jen Lowery/MEGA

“We didn’t tell anybody, but she knew,” he alleged on an episode of the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast in April. “She was trying to, like convince me not to be broken up … but that was not the case. She asked me that day as we were leaving about, like — because we had talked about fertilizing [her] eggs, which I never did. She was like, ‘So, what do you think about doing a sperm check to fertilize my eggs?’ And I’m like, ‘What? We’re broken up.’ … I was like, ‘We’ll talk about this later, I gotta go do my show.'”

Madix, for her part, offered her version of events following Sandoval’s claims that they discussed a split amid his secret romance with Leviss.

“He got me flowers, we went to Schwartz & Sandy’s for dinner and we brought a super special bottle of wine that was special to us,” she said on an episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast earlier this month, referring to their date on Valentine’s Day and an “hours-long” conversation about Sandoval’s mid-life crisis.

The Something About Her cofounder continued: “And I said, ‘If we break up, I’m probably going to quit the show. I will probably leave Los Angeles, I’ll probably deactivate my Instagram.’ And he found that to be, like, very offensive. … I was never saying that I was going to kill myself. I was saying that my life — this life — will be over for me because I will go do something else. … He knows that that’s not what I was saying.”

Madix, who has since been linked to Daniel Wai, went on to say that she has no plans to forgive Leviss or Sandoval. “To be very clear, I didn’t lose him. He lost me,” she added. “It’s now hard for me to look back at nine years and if I tell myself he’s a pathological liar, then it means that the last nine years of my life were potentially a lie.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Sandoval’s rep for comment.

