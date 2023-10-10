Jax Taylor and Katie Maloney are still at odds — and this time, they are airing out their issues on a public platform.
During an appearance at City Winery in Boston on Monday, October 9, Taylor, 44, answered a question about Maloney, 37.
“She’s mean. She’s mean to my wife [Brittany Cartwright] and I have a problem with that,” he said in footage uploaded to Instagram via fan account Scandoval Threads. “She’s mean to my wife. She hasn’t returned calls and they haven’t talked forever. She did our gender reveal [party] and she was in our wedding.”
Taylor added: “Katie’s got a little bit of a big head right now. She’s riding on Ariana [Madix]‘s coattails.”
Later that night, the fan account allegedly received a message from Maloney. “Lol Brittany hasn’t called me. I also saw her on Scheana [Shay]’s birthday and we were fine. I’m not mean to her,” Maloney wrote.
Taylor fired back when he saw screenshots of Maloney’s response circulating on social media.
“Bull s—t.. you are a mean girl to my wife .. she’s done nothing to you but be your friend,” he wrote in the comments section of the fan account. “That’s lie we need to see proof!!! I can say s—t too show the proof that you called…”
Taylor and Cartwright, 34, who left Vanderpump Rules in 2020, initially remained on good terms with their former costars.
Things took a turn, however, when Taylor and Cartwright skipped Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark’s wedding in Italy in May 2022. Taylor and Cartwright tried to explain why they had to miss the big day but Schroeder, 35, and Clark, 43, have continued to question their side of the story.
Maloney, for her part, was in attendance at the wedding as the maid of honor. Cartwright confirmed earlier this year that Maloney hasn’t spoken to the couple since the wedding drama.
“She’s so far up Stassi’s butt,” Taylor added during a joint appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in March. “It makes no sense. [It’s like] high school.”
That same month, the pair said they weren’t ruling out a return to Vanderpump Rules in the aftermath of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss‘ cheating scandal. (Bravo has since ordered a spinoff series starring Cartwright, Taylor and Kristen Doute.)
Maloney, however, questioned Taylor’s interest in reality TV, saying on “Everything Iconic With Danny Pellegrino” podcast in April, “Jax has also been talking s—t about the show for three years. So like, what? I find that odd. Obviously he’s changed his tune, but OK.”