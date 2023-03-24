Adding more context. Rachel Bilson had her first orgasm at age 38 — but she doesn’t want to put blame on her exes.

During the Thursday, March 23, episode of “The Nick Viall Files” podcast, the actress, 41, set the record straight about her recent NSFW confession. “It has nothing to do with any partner,” she noted. “It had to do with me knowing my body.”

Earlier this month, the Hart of Dixie alum raised eyebrows when she discussed her sex life with Whitney Cummings on her “Broad Ideas” podcast. Bilson clarified on Thursday that she was trying to contribute after Cummings, 40, revealed she had her first orgasm after getting off birth control.

“I just jumped on that, and I was like, ‘When I was older, I was able to do that too,’” the O.C. alum said, referring to the conversation about achieving an orgasm during intercourse. “Apparently there were names brought up in both regards and I am not OK with that, because it had nothing to do with that.”

In response to Viall’s comment about “not shaming any exes,” Bilson quipped, “Or giving a trophy to any other exes. Nobody was involved other than myself.”

The California native has previously made headlines for her high-profile romances. Bilson was linked to her former costar Adam Brody from 2003 to 2006. She later moved on with Hayden Christensen — and the couple welcomed daughter Briar Rose in 2014.

Bilson and Christensen, 41, ultimately called it quits in 2017 after dating on and off for nearly 10 years.

The Take Two alum later offered an update on how the pair were working on coparenting their daughter, telling Us Weekly in December 2020, “It’s also nice because you’re stuck in the house [amid the coronavirus pandemic]. So, for her to have another house to go to, I think that’s actually been helpful. So, all in all, it’s been good.”

Following her split from the Star Wars star, Bilson sparked romance rumors with Bill Hader in 2019. Us confirmed in June 2020 that the duo parted ways after less than one year together.

The Jumper star shed some light on their relationship when she revealed she missed Hader’s “big d–k” in an August 2022 podcast episode. That same month, Bilson elaborated on the bombshell remark about her ex-boyfriend, 44.

“Obviously, he and I, we’re not still together, so we broke up. But it was during a time where you could not leave your house,” she said on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “I had to deal with this. I had to deal with being alone and taking care of my kid and everything else.”

Bilson continued: “Being isolated and not being able to connect with any humans, not being able to help myself. I got into a depression, all of these things. That time having to be forced to face all of your s–t. … There was a pandemic. Yeah, so it was a hard time.”

At the time, the Lovestruck star also opened up about the lessons she learned from past relationships.

“I think I’ve dated quite a few actors, and I do think that some of them, not all, have very self-involved tenancies,” Bilson, who is currently linked to Zac LaRoc, shared. “I think that just kind of comes along with the territory a lot of the time. I’m not saying all of them that I’ve dated have them, but it is a theme. And I don’t like it.”