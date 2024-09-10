Monday was a very busy news day at Us — but we were still shocked by the early-evening confirmation that mega-stylist Rachel Zoe and husband Rodger Berman are divorcing after 26 years of marriage and 33 years together. “We are incredibly proud of the loving family we have created and our countless memories together,” the couple said in a joint statement. Hours later, Zoe, 53, got back to work — hitting an event in L.A. with her wedding ring conspicuously missing. As the week continues, here are the stories dominating our Tuesday.

Prince Harry turns the big 4-0 on September 15 — here’s how the Montecito-based royal plans to celebrate with wife Meghan Markle and other friends.

Former TLC star Kate Gosselin has been accused of being “physically aggressive” and “verbally” abusing son Collin as a child, the 20-year-old recently claimed.

While the just-concluded season of The Bachelorette ended in heartbreak, season 20’s Charity Lawson is still going strong with her fiancé Otun Olubeko . . . but Lawson just told Us exclusively that their wedding planning is on “pause.”

SNL’s season 50 cast has been announced — here’s who is not coming back.

TikTok star Caleb Graves has passed away at age 33 after running a half-marathon at Disneyland.

Visit UsMagazine.com, sign up to get daily news via email and follow Us on Instagram or Facebook for more news, exclusive interviews and intel, red carpet dispatches and beyond.