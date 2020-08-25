Proud pal! Randall Emmett couldn’t be happier to see Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly‘s romance flourish.

“It’s fun! They’re great people and they’ve become really, really good friends [with me and Lala Kent],” the producer, 49, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, August 24, at the Los Angeles premiere of his movie Hard Kill, powered by Reign Total Body Fuel by Monster Energy and its newest flavor, Lilikoi Lychee. “It’s fun to bring new people into your life that maybe you didn’t expect. And, you know, we’re working on this movie together and it’s been great. They’re really good people.”

Fox, 34, and Kelly, 30, were first linked in May after meeting while filming Emmett’s upcoming film Midnight in the Switchgrass. The same month, Brian Austin Green confirmed that he and the Transformers actress had called it quits after nearly 10 years of marriage. The former couple share sons Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4. At the time, the BH90210 actor, 47, was aware of his estranged wife’s connection with the rapper (born Colson Baker).

“From what she’s expressed, he’s a really just nice, genuine guy. And I trust her judgment. She’s always had really good judgment,” Green said on a May episode of his “… With Brian Austin Green” podcast.

Us exclusively confirmed the next month that the New Girl alum and Kelly were “officially dating and referring to one another as boyfriend and girlfriend.” During their first joint interview as a couple, the costars teased Emmett for not noticing their romance brewing on set.

“You two are the best actors in the world,” the filmmaker joked during an episode of the “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast in July with Kent, 30, by his side. “I knew there was a chemistry but I didn’t know anything on a personal level. When I was watching you guys in the frame … as a director, I just thought I was a genius. … The chemistry that was going on was very magical.”

The two couples have since spent time together on double dates during the coronavirus pandemic, giving Emmett the chance to observe Fox and Kelly’s budding relationship on a more personal level.

“I’ve said it before, they’re fantastic,” he told Us on Monday. “And they’re incredible people, they’re just very kind human beings.”