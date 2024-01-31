Reese Witherspoon is easing back into the dating scene after her divorce from Jim Toth.

“Reese hasn’t been out on too many dates, but she’s been set up with a few friends of friends,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly, noting the actress is “taking things very slowly.”

A second insider says Witherspoon, 47, is “excited” about the prospect of another relationship after her 2023 split from Toth, 53. However, it’s been “surreal” for Witherspoon to get back out there after nearly 12 years of marriage.

“In an ideal world, she’d love to meet someone special in 2024 and eventually settle down again,” the source tells Us, explaining that “for now, there’s no pressure” for Witherspoon to date seriously.

The Morning Show star has a “very relaxed attitude” toward romance as Witherspoon nears the one-year anniversary of her divorce, per the insider.

Witherspoon and Toth announced their split in March 2023, two days before what would’ve been their 12th wedding anniversary. The exes share son Tennessee, whom they welcomed in September 2012.

Related: Reese Witherspoon's Dating History: Ryan Phillippe, Jim Toth and More What, like it’s hard? Reese Witherspoon has romanced multiple A-listers throughout her time in the spotlight, but not all of her relationships have had happily ever afters. After meeting Ryan Phillippe at her 21st birthday party in 1997, the twosome starred as love interests in 1999’s Cruel Intentions. The sexy flick may have made fans […]

“We have some personal news to share … It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the former couple said in a joint statement shared via Instagram. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

While the breakup surprised some fans, a source told Us at the time that Witherspoon and Toth’s marriage troubles had been “brewing for some time.”

The pair, who wed in March 2011, had a “very healthy relationship and a lot of great times” before calling it quits, but the insider noted, “Like a lot of couples, they grew apart.”

The separate source told Us in March 2023, “No one is blaming the other” for the divorce. “Reese and Jim say they’re parting as friends and will continue to coparent,” the insider said.

Related: Reese Witherspoon Through the Years What, like it’s hard? Reese Witherspoon has had quite the evolution throughout her career — as an actress, producer and businesswoman. The southern belle made a splash with her debut film, 1991’s The Man in the Moon, at the ripe age of 14. While she briefly put her acting aspirations on hold following her high […]

The former spouses settled their divorce in August 2023, agreeing to equal shared custody of Tennessee, according to court documents obtained by Us. Witherspoon and Toth also consented to not pay child support nor spousal support since they both earn more than $100,000 annually.

In the months that followed, Witherspoon appeared to stay focused on her kids, making the awards show circuit with her eldest children, daughter Ava, 24, and son Deacon, 20, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

Related: Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth: The Way They Were Reese Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth kept their relationship relatively low-key before their split. The actress and the talent agent began dating in 2010 and became engaged soon after. They married in 2011 and welcomed son Tennessee the following year. Witherspoon opened up about her first impression of Toth upon meeting him at a friend’s house. […]

She took Deacon as her date to the 2024 Golden Globes in January and Ava was her plus one at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards. The mother-daughter duo were spotted in Paris earlier this month while attending the Fendi show as part of Haute Couture Week.

Watch the exclusive video above to learn more about Witherspoon’s dating life — and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.