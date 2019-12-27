



Christmas just got a little bit cuter! Reese Witherspoon and her family celebrated their first holiday season with their newest addition — and the puppy love is real.

The Legally Blonde actress, 43, shared sweet photos of herself cozying up to her blue-eyed bulldog Lou, who sat in her lap on Christmas morning. “Lou’s 1st Christmas,” Witherspoon captioned the heartwarming Instagram Story. Both the Oscar winner and the bulldog looked comfy in their holiday pajamas to kick off the Christmas festivities.

Witherspoon, husband Jim Toth, daughter Ava, 20, and sons Deacon, 16, and Tennessee, 7, welcomed Lou to their family in June after losing their beloved dog Nash. “Rest In Peace, our Sweet dog, Nash,” Witherspoon captioned a loving Instagram post of the loyal German shepherd standing in a garden in April. “Hope you are running through gorgeous fields of grass and eating all the treats you want in Dog Heaven.”

When the Morning Show actress first shared the news of their latest adopted family member on Instagram in June, famous friends like Eva Longoria, Jennifer Garner and Big Little Lies costar Shailene Woodley were quick to gush over the pint-sized bulldog puppy.

“Get out of town!” Garner, 47, commented with three heart-eye emojis.

Lou wasn’t the only pup in the Witherspoon household to get in on the holiday happiness on Wednesday. The Golden Globe winner posted a second Instagram Story of her little French bulldog, Pepper, who was all smiles while wearing a chic red bow around her neck.

Shortly before Christmas Day, Witherspoon and Pepper shared their favorite bulldog-themed gift ideas with their fans on Instagram.

“You guys know I love bulldogs. I’m kind of obsessed with bulldogs,” the Wild star said in a video on December 15. “Pepper would like to share with you some of her favorite holiday bulldog products. She’s not sponsored but she’s available for sponsorship.”

After showing off a “Pepper-approved” cookie jar from Chrissy Teigen’s Cravings collection and a Draper James tote with the little pup’s face featured front and center, Witherspoon teased, “Oprah [Winfrey] has her favorite things and Ellen [DeGeneres] has her favorite things, so I think we should do Pepper’s favorite things!”