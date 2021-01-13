Alexa Curtin, the daughter of Real Housewives of Orange County alum Lynne Curtin, has been arrested again, Us Weekly can confirm.

Lynne’s 28-year-old daughter has remained in police custody since her January 8 arrest, according to online records. Her bail is set at $140,000 as she waits for her upcoming court appearance, which is set for Tuesday, January 26, at the Orange County Municipal Court in California.

According to court records obtained by The Blast, the reality star has “pending criminal cases” involving vandalism, driving under the influence, driving without a valid license and petty theft. She had a warrant out for her arrest since December 2019 after failing to show up for a court hearing.

Alexa has been arrested on multiple occasions. Back in 2017, she was taken into police custody for driving under the influence and was later charged in April 2018. She was ordered to serve jail time in February 2018 for possession of drug paraphernalia after authorities found items allegedly used to smoke heroin. She then spent four days behind bars in August 2018 over drug-related warrants.

After being arrested in January 2019 for drug possession, she faced two misdemeanor drug charges. She was in jail for several days in July 2019 over warrants regarding her failure to attend her court arraignments. Nine days after her release, she was locked up for six additional days in August 2019.

Alexa appeared in seasons 4 and 5 of RHOC alongside her mother, Lynne. The 64-year-old jewelry designer also shares daughter Raquel Curtin with ex-husband Frank Curtin, from whom she filed for divorce in April 2019 for the second time after nearly 30 years of marriage.

Alexa, for her part, tied the knot in November 2013 with Michael DeVecchio. After nearly six years of marriage, they submitted a joint divorce petition in May 2019. In their filing, the former pair indicated that they had been separated since June 2015.

“Alexa and Michael aren’t on speaking terms and haven’t been for a while now,” a source told Us exclusively at the time. “Hopefully that chapter of his life can stay very, very far behind him.”