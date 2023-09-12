Lenny Hochstein is offering his side of the story in response to reports about Lisa Hochstein‘s move out of their home.

“Lisa and I had a prenuptial agreement and I chose instead of enforcing it to give her a much better deal. That meant much more money and much more child support and I would buy a home for her to live with the children until they became adults. And I would have thought that kind of agreement would have been met with gratitude,” Lenny, 57, exclusively told Us Weekly in a statement. “But it wasn’t. Lisa continues to go after me and accuse me of things that are simply not true.”

Page Six recently reported that Lenny arrived at the property while Lisa, 41, gathered her belongings late last month, making things “awkward” and “chaotic” for the Bravo star. Lenny, however, maintained that he wasn’t there when his estranged wife — with whom he shares son Logan, 8, and daughter Elle, 3 — moved out on Wednesday, August 30.

“I didn’t harass her. I told her she can’t do this. I was aware she was moving but not clearing out my house,” he told Us.

While Page Six reported that Lenny called the police during Lisa’s move, he claimed to Us that he contacted the cops on Thursday, August 31, when he returned to the home, alleging nearly “everything was gone” from the property.

He said he initially agreed for Lisa to take “one bedroom of her choosing” in addition to specific paintings and sculptures.

“About three days before the move she told me she was going to take much more than I would agree. And in that case there was a disagreement and we would go to court or mediation,” he recalled. “Lisa completely ignored that and not only did she take much more than I had agreed to, she essentially cleared out my house.”

He continued: “I was aware she was moving but not clearing out my house. I had to go buy pillows and linens because she took everything. I was left with a mattress. She took the towels. I was left with a fork and knife.”

Us confirmed in May 2022 that Lisa and Lenny called it quits after more than a decade of marriage. Lisa has since moved on with tech entrepreneur Jody Glidden while Lenny is engaged to Katharina Mazepa after proposing in July.

The former couple have been at odds since the beginning of their high-profile divorce. While addressing the recent drama, Lenny broke down his alleged legal agreement with Lisa about their personal belongings and property.

“I agreed to pay up to $17,000 a month to get her a rental and she agreed that she would need two months to move out and find a new place by [the first of September],” he told Us. “After we signed this agreement she made no efforts to find a place and also breached multiple parts of this agreement.”

Lenny concluded: “We got the idea she wasn’t planning on abiding by anything and we asked the court to rescind the deal. But she was told if she did move out when said she would, then we would allow the agreement to stay in place.”

In response, Lisa issued a statement through her attorney about the recent move.

“I didn’t want to get into details of the MSA [Master Service Agreement] but since Lenny opened this can of worms, it states that he would keep the majority or marital property, leaving me with the minority which could even be 49 percent,” she told Us. “I wanted to come nowhere near that to avoid more legal fees and just take It states that if we disagree on this majority, we’ll mediate which I’m happy to do.”

The reality star said she was “surprised” at Lenny’s reaction to how she divided their assets.

“Lenny valued his net worth publicly recently at near $70 million dollars,” she continued. “I was surprised to find out he’d even be upset at me taking one of the three dining rooms tables or three of his nine bedroom sets so the children and I could transition a little easier. But regardless, the MSA already states I can take items as long as I don’t take the majority and I’d estimate I took about 10 percent of the household marital items.”

Lisa claimed the authorities were involved in the situation, adding, “The police already came and told him they didn’t understand his claim of being cleaned out.”

With reporting by Andrea Simpson