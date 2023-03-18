Keeping it real! Dolores Catania has been a fan-favorite personality on The Real Housewives of New Jersey since joining the franchise in 2016.

“What I love about New Jersey is that it’s home. I could be anywhere in New Jersey and know someone that knows somebody,” the Bravo star, 52, exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

Catania has been a RHONJ mainstay since 2016’s season 7 — and is proud of the way she’s conducted herself on the reality TV show.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“I haven’t had an embarrassing moment on RHONJ yet, but it’s probably going to happen this year,” the Powerhouse Fitness owner, who was previously married to Frank Catania, tells Us. “I’m so corny with [my boyfriend] Paul Connell.”

Us broke the news in December 2021 that Dolores and Connell were dating, nearly two months before they made their Instagram debut as a couple.

“I don’t wanna put him on [the show]. Absolutely not. But I know what I signed up for and [him] being such a part of my life — he wasn’t somebody who I go out to dinner with once in a while. You know, he’s not just a friend. He’s a part of my life now,” the former corrections officer — who coparents children Gabby, 27, and Frankie, 24, with her ex-husband, 58, — exclusively told Us last month of Connell’s Bravo debut. “I’m nervous for him because this is a big deal to people.”

She added at the time: “You know, Paul’s a very successful electrical contractor in the city. He owns a company called Eco Electric, and he’s done so well, and he came to this country alone [from Ireland] in his 20s. And he just, like, took over so much and then I’m like, ‘You may have done that, you have may have left your whole family behind in another country and came here and become this huge success in one of the greatest places in the world, but I’m going to tell you, I don’t know that you’re prepared for this.’”

Scroll below to learn more about Dolores, from her go-to beauty hack, fast food favorites and more: