Looking at the good in life! Rita Wilson celebrated being a coronavirus survivor after returning to California following a three-week battle with the virus in Australia.

The Sleepless in Seattle actress, 63, told her followers via Instagram on Sunday, March 29, why that date was so important to her — and it wasn’t just because she was healthy in Los Angeles at the time.

“Today, March 29, I am celebrating the beauty of this life, the blessings God has given, and my continued good health, even now as a COVID 19 survivor,” she wrote on Sunday. “Please take a moment today to acknowledge the amazing creation your bodies are and to thank it for doing so much.”

The California native reflected on her past March 29 triumphs two days after she returned home to L.A. with husband Tom Hanks. The two actors were in Australia for nearly three weeks after testing positive for coronavirus on March 11.

“This date, March 29, represents a time of great happiness,” the My Big Fat Greek Wedding producer explained. “I was on Broadway starring with Larry David in his play Fish In The Dark before finding out I had been diagnosed with breast cancer.”

Wilson revealed that March 29, 2020, “marks five years of being cancer free” after she underwent a bilateral mastectomy in 2015.

“I am so thankful for my health, for the doctors, nurses, friends and family who got me through that time,” she continued. “You, online friends, also need to be thanked because your prayers and optimism were felt deeply. And, so thankful for the blessings God has bestowed on me, then and now.”

The “Throw Me a Party” singer reflected on a happy moment from March 29, 2019, when she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“[I] never [believed] one day my name would be on one of those stars,” she wrote.

The same day marked the release of Wilson’s fourth studio album, Halfway to Home, which was one of the star’s many accomplishments in the music world.

“Every day I get to make music is a gift,” the Runaway Bride actress admitted. “So much has happened musically in that one year. So much goodness. All of this would not be possible without good health.”

Wilson’s uplifting message came two days after she was spotted driving around L.A. on Friday, March 27, with Hanks, 63, following their arrival back in town after their fight with COVID-19.

On Saturday, March 28, the Toy Story actor gave fans an update of the pair’s health and coronavirus journey.

“Hey Folks… We’re home now and, like the rest of America, we carry on sheltering in place and social distancing,” the Apollo 13 star wrote via Twitter. “Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us. Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA.”

He added: “Many thanks to all of you who reached out with well wishes. Rita and I so appreciate it.”

