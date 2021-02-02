Best uncle around! Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance on social media as he gave Kylie Jenner‘s daughter, Stormi, a special shout-out on her 3rd birthday.

“Happy Birthday STORMi ⛈ 🥰🥰,” a celebratory post on the 33-year-old’s Instagram account, which is run by Kris Jenner, read on Monday, February 1. The Arthur George sock designer was all smiles in the sweet pic as he cuddled with Stormi on a couch.

In a separate post, the toddler received another heartwarming birthday message from her uncle. “Happy Birthday Stormiiiiiii!! 🥰🥰🥰💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! Party time woohoo ,,, DODGERS NATION 🤪💪💪,” the caption read alongside a photo of Stormi rocking a blue Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap.

Kylie, 23, kept her pregnancy under wraps before she welcomed her daughter with on-off boyfriend Travis Scott in February 2018. A source told Us Weekly exclusively in October 2020 that the duo, who called it quits one year earlier, have been “coparenting amazingly.”

Kardashian, for his part, is father to 4-year-old daughter Dream. The California native stepped back from the spotlight amid a series of struggles with both his mental and physical health — but has slowly been returning to the public eye. In June 2020, he sent fans into a frenzy when he showed up in pics from sister Khloé Kardashian‘s 36th birthday. At the time, a source told Us that Rob was “taking really good care of himself” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“He’s in a good mental state. The combo of all those things and time has really paid off with his fitness and his body,” the insider added. “He’s really focused on being a parent, he lives for Dream and that keeps him in a good place.”

Several months later, Rob was featured in a special episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in honor of Kim Kardashian‘s 40th birthday. After his big return to reality TV, Kris, 65, gushed over her son’s progress over the last few years.

“He’s really great,” the momager said during a November 2020 episode of iHeartRadio’s “Pretty Messed Up” podcast. “His daughter, Dream, is great and he’s so in love with that kid. He’s such a great dad and you never know — you have kids, they grow up, they have their kids — and you just don’t know how somebody is going to be as a parent but he’s just … wow.”