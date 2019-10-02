



Three’s a crowd. Rob Lowe joked that he’s “always third-wheeling with everyone” when asked about hanging out with pals Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, October 1.

The 55-year-old actor said that he and the Guardians of the Galaxy star, 40, enjoy playing golf together, which they document frequently on social media.

“Pratt’s getting really good. I think we’re a really good battle,” Lowe said. “We’re so evenly matched that there’s not a lot of trash talk [unless] my sons are involved. I’ve raised two internet trolls. I don’t know how this has happened to me. I thought I was a really doting, loving father.”

The former Brothers & Sisters star shares sons Matthew, 26, and John, 24, with wife Sheryl Berkoff. The couple wed in 1991.

When asked if he feels left out hanging out with Pratt and the eldest child of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, 29, Lowe joked he’s used to being the odd man out with the couple.

“I’m a professional third-wheeler,” he said. “It’s just my lot in life. But no, I don’t think Katherine’s golf game is up to snuff, so we don’t need to worry about that. It’s still a guy’s escape still.”

Lowe, who attended Schwarzenegger and Pratt’s wedding in Montecito, California, in June, held the couple’s rehearsal dinner at his estate in Montecito. They followed up the ceremony with a romantic honeymoon in Hawaii, multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly at the time.

Pratt was previously married to Anna Faris for eight years before they split in 2017. The former couple share their 7-year-old son, Jack Pratt.

In July, Pratt revealed to Extra how he and the Rock What You’ve Got author met.

“We met at church,” he said. “It was a lot of kismet, and a lot of connections, but that was where we met.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!