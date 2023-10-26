Rob Lowe is on board with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship.

“I think it is good for the NFL,” Lowe, 59, told Extra in a Thursday, October 26, interview when asked if he believed the pop star, 33, and Kelce’s romance had positive repercussions or is too much of a “sideshow” for the league. “I know for a fact all kinds of Swifties who couldn’t tell the Kansas City Chiefs from the Kansas City Royals, and now they’re watching.”

He added: “They’re both great people. They’re awesome.”

Nearly two weeks ago, Lowe attended the Kansas City Chiefs versus Denver Broncos game wearing a “Where’s Taylor?” hat. (Swift herself also made an appearance at the event as she was spotted chatting with Travis’ dad, Ed Kelce.)

Related: Which Celebs Ship Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce — And Which Stars Don't? It seems as if (almost) all of Hollywood and the NFL are in need of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce friendship bracelets. Ever since Kelce tried to meet Swift at one of her Eras Tour performances in July 2023 — he wanted to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it, but she had […]

Travis, 34, and Swift have been making headlines over the past couple of months for their budding romance. After the athlete invited her to see him “rock the stage” at Arrowhead stadium, she showed up to watch the Chiefs defeat the Chicago Bears in September.

Swift has continued to show up at Travis’ games since, with a source exclusively telling Us Weekly earlier this month that their relationship is “going great.”

“It’s still so new, but they really like each other,” the insider shared. “They both want to see each other when they can and they’re both understanding of each other’s schedules. They’re supportive of each other and they don’t have to be by each other’s side all the time and that feels comfortable. They plan to carve out moments to spend together to get to know each other better.”

After Swift cheering Travis on from a distance, the couple made their first public appearance after their Saturday Night Live cameos on October 14. The twosome were spotted holding hands in New York City and attended an SNL afterparty together.

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline: From Chiefs Games to Priv... Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

After their date night, another insider told Us that Travis is “different from anybody Taylor has dated before” and she keeps “falling for him more and more as the days go by.”

“He goes out of his way to make Taylor feel special in any way he can … Taylor couldn’t believe the massive bouquet of flowers Travis sent to her just because,” the source continued. “He supports her independence and success.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

A third insider shared that friends think Swift and Kelce were “in love.”

“They’re really happy. They’re not saying they’re in love yet. But it’s obvious to her friends they’re heading in that direction,” a source explained to Us on Friday, October 20. “Friends think they’re in love. He’s going to see her when she’s back on tour. That’s already planned. And when she gets a break, she’ll see him. It’s going so well because it’s easy and nothing is complicated.”