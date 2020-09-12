What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas? Ronnie Ortiz-Magro‘s ex-girlfriend Jen Harley was spotted kissing Bachelorette alum Chad Johnson while enjoying a night out in Las Vegas on Thursday, September 10.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the real estate agent, 32, can be seen making out with Johnson, 33, while hanging out with friends at JING restaurant. Harley wore a black top with matching pants and tan heels while the Ex on the Beach alum wore a white shirt, jeans and black boots. Later that night, the pair continued to kiss outside of the establishment.

The rep added, “Jen had not had anything to eat all day, she was drinking alcohol at the club and was extremely intoxicated. Jen does not remember anything in the video and is disgusted and embarrassed by her actions. Jen feels she was set up by Chad and his friends who were clearly taking videos to sell to the press.”

Harley previously dated Ortiz-Magro, 34, off and on from 2017 until their split in October 2019 after an alleged domestic violence altercation in which their 2-year-old daughter Ariana was present. The Jersey Shore alum was charged with seven misdemeanors, including domestic violence, child endangerment, brandishing a weapon, criminal threats, false imprisonment and two counts of resisting arrest. Harley was issued an emergency protective order against Ortiz-Magro at the time of his arrest. The MTV personality pleaded not guilty to all charges in November 2019.

Us Weekly confirmed in May that Ortiz-Magro accepted a plea deal. The reality star pleaded no contest to one count of domestic battery and one count of resisting arrest and was placed on probation for 36 months.

Johnson, for his part, was arrested in February after a drunken domestic violence incident involving his then-girlfriend Annalise Mishler. The former ABC personality was booked for “robbery with a domestic violence enhancement,” an LAPD spokesperson confirmed to Us at the time. Johnson pleaded not guilty to six misdemeanor charges and later denied the allegations.

“There was never any domestic abuse of any kind. I have never laid hands on a woman anytime in my entire life,” he said in an Instagram video in February. “I was in the Marine Corps; I was taught Corps values. I have a sister. I am a very overprotective brother. If she ever felt in danger, I would want her to call.”

Johnson announced in April that he was pursuing a career as a porn star and was moving to Vegas to buy a large house and set up a studio.

Us Weekly has reached out to Johnson for comment.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.