A good day for business. Ryan Reynolds revealed that T-Mobile will acquire his phone company, Mint Mobile, for $1.35 billion.

“Mint Mobile is the best deal in wireless and today’s news only enhances our ability to deliver for our customers,” the Deadpool star, 46, said in a statement released by T-Mobile on Wednesday, March 15. “We are so happy T-Mobile beat out an aggressive last-minute bid from my mom Tammy Reynolds as we believe the excellence of their 5G network will provide a better strategic fit than my mom’s slightly-above-average mahjong skills. I am so proud of the entire Mint team and so excited for what’s to come.”

The budget phone company is under the umbrella of the Ka’ena Corporation, alongside Ultra Mobile — which T-Mobile will also obtain in the deal. Additionally, the cell phone company will pay up to a maximum of $1.35 billion in a combination of 39 percent cash and 61 percent stock to acquire Ka’ena and its subsidiaries.

“I never dreamt I’d own a wireless company and I certainly never dreamt I’d sell it to T-Mobile,” the Proposal star wrote via Twitter after the news broke. “Life is strange and I’m incredibly proud and grateful. #MintMobile.”

The Canada native became a partial owner of Mint Mobile in 2019 and has appeared in their commercials over the years. According to the statement, the Free Guy actor will remain involved in his creative role following the acquisition.

Mint Mobile isn’t the only business venture that the Adam Project star has invested in. He also has partial ownership of Aviation Gin and Wrexham AFC, a Welsh football club he owns alongside Rob McElhenney. In 2020, the Red Notice actor sold Aviation Gin to European beverage company Diageo in a deal that was estimated to be around $610 million.

“Mint wasn’t an obvious next step after @AviationGin. Low-cost wireless isn’t glamorous,” he reflected via Twitter at the time. “Yet, in the 3+ years, @MintMobile grew exponentially and @MaximumEffort has grown to over 40 people from 3. So proud of the team and so lucky to have my partners @grd212 & @JamesWT ❤️.”

Reynolds has had a busy year so far. In February, he and wife Blake Lively subtly revealed they had welcomed their fourth child after the Gossip Girl actress posted a photo of herself sans baby bump while watching the Super Bowl with her family. In addition to their new bundle of joy, the pair — who tied the knot in September 2012 — are parents to three daughters: James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.