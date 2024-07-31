Sandra Bullock looked effortlessly chic as she made her way to her car while running errands in L.A. on July 12. Dressed in a white T-shirt, cream pants and a light beige cardigan, Bullock — who wore her long dark hair down in beachy waves — appeared to be in great spirits as she carried gift bags from jeweler Jacquie Aiche and later shared a laugh with a female companion.

Online, fans were thrilled to see the actress out and about. “Nice to see her happy!” wrote one commenter. “So lovely to see her smiling after all she’s been through,” posted another.

It’s been a little more than two years since Bullock announced she was taking an indefinite break from acting to focus on life at home with her children, Louis, 14, and Layla, 11. Last August, her partner of eight years, photographer Bryan Randall, tragically died at the age of 57 following a secret battle with ALS.

Now the devoted mom is slowly returning to form. In early May, she made a rare podcast appearance on 50 MPH to talk about her hit 1994 film, Speed, alongside costar and longtime pal Keanu Reeves (during the episode, she laughingly recounted auditioning for the role using a paper plate as a bus steering wheel). And in mid-June, Nicole Kidman confirmed she and Bullock are reprising their roles in the upcoming sequel to the 1998 cult classic Practical Magic.

“Sandra’s gradually reemerging into public life,” a source exclusively shares in the latest issue of Us Weekly. After turning 60 on July 26, the A-lister is reflecting on everything she’s accomplished — and gearing up for what’s ahead. “She’s excited about what the future holds,” the source adds. “She’s ready to get back in the game.”

Time to Heal

Bullock sent shock waves through Hollywood when she revealed she was going on an acting hiatus while promoting The Lost City in March 2022 (Bullet Train, which came out that August, was her last film to date).

“I’m so burnt out. I’m so tired, and I’m so not capable of making healthy, smart decisions, and I know it,” she explained, noting that she wanted to stay close to home for the foreseeable future. “I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family. That’s where I’m gonna be for a while.”

She took care of Randall during his illness. “Sandra needed the break to be with her family and Bryan,” says a second source.

In an Instagram tribute to the late photographer (Bullock and Randall met when he took photos of Louis’ fifth-birthday celebration in 2015), Bullock’s sister, Gesine, praised the actress for looking after him. “There is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled,” Gesine wrote.

Losing Randall “has been one of the hardest experiences Sandra’s gone through,” says the first source. She called him the “love of her life” in a 2021 Red Table Talk interview while discussing why she didn’t feel the need to get married.

“We share two beautiful children — three children, his older daughter [Skylar, 30]. It’s the best thing ever,” she said. “I don’t need a paper to be a devoted partner… I don’t need to be told to weather a storm with a good man.” She also called Randall a great role model for her kids, telling RTT host Jada Pinkett Smith: “He’s the example that I would want my children to have.”

After his death, she leaned on loved ones — including close pal Jennifer Aniston, with whom she enjoyed a trip to NYC in March. “Everyone from family to close Hollywood friends stepped up to help her in any way they could,” says a third source, “and she’s forever grateful for that.”

Back to Business

Bullock feels ready to return to work. “Sandra missed acting,” says the first source. In addition to joining forces with Kidman again in Practical Magic 2, she’s hoping to do another film with Reeves. The two — who starred in Speed and 2006’s The Lake House — expressed an interest in reuniting on screen during their interview with 50 MPH host Kris Tapley.

“Before I die, before I leave this planet, I do think that Keanu and I need to do something in front of the camera,” Bullock shared. Added Reeves: “I would love to work with you again before our eyes close. We’d freakin’ knock it out of the park.”

The third source says Bullock has also talked about doing projects with other former costars, including Ryan Reynolds, Channing Tatum and Hugh Grant. “Sandra values working with longtime friends in the industry,” the first source explains. She plans on producing more as well. Bullock has executive produced a number of her projects, including Netflix’s 2018 smash hit Bird Box.

Special Moments

In the meantime, she’s been keeping busy with her kids. “Sandra’s a really hands-on mom,” says a fourth source. “The kids are involved in sports, and Sandra attends all their games. They all love the outdoors and go on bike rides and hikes together.”

The first source says Bullock is “open to the possibility” of dating in the future, but for now, she’s “healing slowly, keeping Bryan’s memory alive and focusing on her children.”

She planned to usher in 60 with a low-key celebration with friends and family members in Texas. “Sandra views turning 60 as a [time] for reflection,” the first source tells Us. The third source says Bullock feels she has much to be proud of as she hits the major milestone. “From Sandra’s perspective, apart from a couple of lucky breaks, [her career] is the result of very hard work by her and her team. In that sense, turning 60 really is something to celebrate.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin & Andrea Simpson