



Friendship in the city! Sarah Jessica Parker took a walk down memory lane with two throwback photos of her and friend Andy Cohen from Sex and the City.

“Oh young love. Early friendship,” Parker, 54, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, December 11. “I couldn’t possibly have known what @bravoandy would come to mean nor who the love for him would grow.”

Cohen, 51, appeared on two different episodes of the HBO series, both of which are featured in the Hocus Pocus star’s throwback post. The Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host was seen as a shirtless clubgoer in season four of SATC and again in season sex as a Barneys shoe salesman who waits on Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw.

“Thank you so much @everyoutfitonsatc,” the Divorce star said on social media. “It was a blissful walk down memory lane and a sweet thrill to recognize what the decades of friendship have rendered. X, SJ.”

The Bravo guru and All Roads Lead to Rome star have been friends for decades. After becoming a father via surrogate to son Benjamin in February, Cohen revealed he turns to friends like Parker and Kelly Ripa for parenting advice. “I have a whole squad of moms around me who have just been incredible,” he told Us Weekly exclusively in May.

The Failure to Launch star thinks that “he’s a wonderful dad.” She told Us in April that Cohen is “a better dad than I even think I thought he could ever be. It’s real and he’s living up to all of our best expectations.”

The duo’s friendship extends into other parts of their lives as well, with their dogs being besties too. In fact, the pups hang out without their owners on occasion — when the pair are traveling.

“While SJP & Andy are away, Kissy Broderick & Wacha will play… and majestically await our return,” the Love Connection host wrote via Instagram in October, alongside a photo of the BFFs two dogs. “Thanks @clubpetnyc.”