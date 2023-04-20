Telling it like it is. Scheana Shay broke down her infamous altercation with Raquel Leviss — and addressed rumors husband Brock Davies hooked up with the former beauty queen prior to her affair with Tom Sandoval.

“I did not punch her in the face,” Shay, 37, revealed during a Wednesday, April 19, appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “As you see I can’t really form a proper fist. There’s a shove and there’s a punch and I did not punch her.”

The reality star then admitted to throwing Leviss’ phone during their confrontation, noting that she doesn’t “regret” her actions against her former friend.

When host Andy Cohen brought up the rumor that Davies, 30, and Leviss, 28, hooked up prior to his wedding to Shay, the “Scheananigans” podcast host said she didn’t think there was “any truth” to the gossip, but revealed she did ask her beau if anything went down.

“I absolutely did question him because after all the Tom and Raquel stuff, which I didn’t think was true, I obviously had to ask” she explained. “He said, ‘Absolutely not,’ but, as a follow-up question [I asked], ‘Did she ever try?’ As much as I trust my husband, I don’t trust that hoe. He said no. He said he never put that energy off and we know Sandoval did.”

As for if Shay believes that Sandoval, 40, and Leviss are in love, the “Good as Gold” singer shared that she thinks the twosome are “wrapped up in this weird affair,” which she hears is “already toxic.”

“They deserve what’s coming to them,” she added.

The “Shake That” friendship with Leviss took a turn after Us Weekly confirmed the beauty pageant contestant’s affair with the TomTom cofounder in March. In the wake of his infidelity, the TomTom co-owner, 40, and Ariana Madix called it quits after nearly a decade of dating.

Amid the drama, Shay made headlines when Leviss filed an order of protection after rumors swirled of a physical fight. According to Leviss, the “Scheananigans” podcast host got physical following their joint appearance on WWHL in March.

Shay’s attorney, Neama Rahmani, denied that his client harmed her costar. “This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her. Scheana never punched Raquel, period,” the attorney told Us at the time. “The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months.. … Scheana is obviously upset. [She] and Raquel were friends for years. She actually invited Raquel into her home where she lived for six months. So, for her to betray her like this, she’s devastated.”

Leviss, for her part, announced her plans to drop the restraining order later that month, one day after filming the season 10 reunion of Vanderpump Rules. (The duo ultimately taped their scenes separately due to legal restrictions.)

After the order was officially dropped, Shay shed more light on what went down between her and Leviss.

“There’s barkers and there’s biters in this group. And that night, I was a biter. I had no words because nothing was getting through to her,” she claimed on her “Scheananigans” podcast on March 31, noting that she shoved Leviss when she found out about the affair. “When she touched me, I was just so enraged. I was just, like, ‘Get off me! Get out of my space.’ I just needed her away from me in that moment.”

Shay has since continued to show support for Madix, 37. Meanwhile, Leviss has taken a break from the spotlight by checking herself into a mental health treatment facility.

A rep for the Bravo star confirmed to Us on Friday, April 14, that Leviss was in rehab, but not seeking help for substance abuse issues. “Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” the statement read. “Raquel had planned to admit herself before the VPR reunion was taped on March 23. She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET. Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen airs Sundays through Thursday nights on Bravo and is available the next day on Peacock.