A harrowing experience. Sean Lowe was out shopping with eldest son Samuel earlier this year when their truck was almost stolen at gunpoint.

“True and kind of scary. Two months ago, I was checking out at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Dallas when a woman came in and said, ‘Four guys are outside trying to steal a truck,’” the former Bachelor, 39, recalled via his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, April 19. “I told Samuel to stay inside, I went outside and found 4 guys in ski masks attempting to steal my truck.”

He continued: “Long story short — they didn’t get caught, [but] a witness saw them holding a gun out of the window of their getaway car. I’ve thanked God 1000x for not allowing Samuel and I to walk up on them unknowingly.”

Lowe and wife Catherine Giudici, who got married in 2014 after meeting on season 17 of The Bachelor, share three children: Samuel, 7, Isaiah, 5, and Mia, 3.

The Bachelorette alum did not further explain any details about the attempted theft before teasing his plans to get rid of the black RAM truck.

“Why are people always trying to steal your truck?! So glad you’re safe,” a social media follower messaged him on Thursday, April 20, after reading his account several hours earlier.

Lowe replied: “Because I’m an idiot and bought an obnoxiously loud and fast truck that criminals love. I’m selling it soon.”

While the For the Right Reasons author did not reveal his timeline for replacing his vehicle, his family’s safety and happiness are his top priorities.

“Sean doesn’t want to miss anything. He knows that when he was growing up, he had all these practices for stuff and his dad made it to every single one,” Giudici, 36, exclusively gushed to Us Weekly of her husband in December 2021. “He’s a little scared that he is going to miss things, and he doesn’t want to miss things.”

While the furniture designers are “super, hyper-focused on being present” with their three kids, they have not ruled out expanding their family down the line.

“I feel like it’s probably erring on the side [of being done],” Giudici told Us at the time. “But you never know what happens, right? So we don’t know. If we are greeted with a pregnancy or if we’re greeted with a child that we feel super compelled to adopt … we’re open to everything.”

The married couple were also proud puppy parents to Bullmastiff dog Gus after his adoption in April 2022. They ultimately rehomed the canine earlier this year after multiple safety concerns.

“He showed a couple instances of resource guarding in the past when he snapped at/bit Mia,” Lowe wrote via his Instagram Stories on Wednesday. “We did everything in our power to keep it from happening again but one night several weeks ago, [our son] Samuel bent down to pet Gus, and Gus bit him on the side of the head. The result was a trip to the E.R. and a staple in the head. So, as much as I love that dog, I have to put my kids first. But [Gus is] in a great home and we’ll get to still see him occasionally. [By the way], I died a little on the inside.”