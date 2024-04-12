Selena Gomez swiftly denied fan rumors about her having an affair with John F. Kennedy‘s only grandson, John Kennedy Schlossberg.

An account dedicated to Gomez, 31, shared a post, which read, “@SelenaGomez and John Kennedy Schlossberg had an affair from 2020 to 2021. The grandson of the U.S. President John Kennedy promised her the White House and she fell for it.”

In a screengrab shared by Instagram account Comments by Celebs, Gomez responded to the false claims, adding, “Never met this human sorry.”

Gomez’s dating life has made headlines since she rose to stardom following her Disney Channel days. Her most notable romance was with Justin Bieber, whom she dated on and off over the years before their final split in 2018. After their breakup, Justin, 30, reconciled with Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), and they tied the knot that same year.

Related: Selena Gomez's Complete Dating History: Justin Bieber, Zayn Malik and More Selena Gomez’s high-profile relationships have made headlines over the years, from her off-and-on romance with Justin Bieber to her brief relationship with The Weeknd. “I’m the kind of girl that loves tremendously big. I just have always been that girl,” Gomez told Miami’s Power 96.5 FM in May 2017. “I will give my heart and […]

Gomez moved on with DJ Zedd and The Weeknd, but the romances didn’t last.

“I think most of my experiences in relationships have been cursed,” she told Vogue Australia in June 2021. “I’ve been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships. I guess I needed to find what was that word for me, because I felt so less than in past relationships, and never really felt equal.”

Us Weekly broke the news in January 2023 that Gomez was dating Drew Taggart following his split from Eve Jobs. Their connection, however, was short-lived and the actress later poked fun at her dating life.

“Guys, I figured out the reason why I’m single,” Gomez lip-synced in a February 2023 TikTok. “You have to go outside and meet people. Like, you actually have to go outside and talk to them.”

Related: Every Time Selena Gomez Joked About Her Love Life on TikTok The heart wants what it wants — and for Selena Gomez, she’s living that single life. The Only Murders in the Building star frequently shares relatable TikTok videos about her relationship status with her 40 million followers, whether she’s creating her own laugh-out-loud content or lip-syncing to audio clips bemoaning her dating life. “Last time […]

Gomez has since found love with Benny Blanco, whom she quietly dated for six months before taking their romance public.

“He is my absolute everything in my heart,” she wrote in an Instagram comment in December 2023. “He [has] been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end. … He’s still better than anyone I’ve been with. Facts.”

Before confirming their relationship, Gomez and Blanco, 36, worked together on her songs “Same Old Love” and “I Can’t Get Enough.” Their most recent collaboration was on Gomez’s track, “Single Soon,” which was released in August 2023.

“She’s proudly introducing him to everyone in her life,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this year. “They kept things low-key [at first], but Benny has passed every test with flying colors. The new year seemed like a perfect time to essentially shout [their love] from the rooftops, so that’s what Selena is doing.”

Related: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s Relationship Timeline Selena Gomez and producer Benny Blanco officially announced their relationship via Instagram in December 2023. “He is my absolute everything in my heart,” the “Wolves” singer wrote in an Instagram comment at the time. “He has been the best thing that’s ever happened to me.” Hints of the couple’s relationship were dropped on the Selena […]

According to a second insider, Gomez’s inner circle has given their stamp of approval.

“She loves how Benny treats her: he’s so kind and thoughtful. She’s never been with anyone like him,” the source shared in February. “It’s been a very long time since friends saw Selena this happy. She’s positively glowing.”