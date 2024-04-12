Selena Gomez swiftly denied fan rumors about her having an affair with John F. Kennedy‘s only grandson, John Kennedy Schlossberg.
An account dedicated to Gomez, 31, shared a post, which read, “@SelenaGomez and John Kennedy Schlossberg had an affair from 2020 to 2021. The grandson of the U.S. President John Kennedy promised her the White House and she fell for it.”
In a screengrab shared by Instagram account Comments by Celebs, Gomez responded to the false claims, adding, “Never met this human sorry.”
Gomez’s dating life has made headlines since she rose to stardom following her Disney Channel days. Her most notable romance was with Justin Bieber, whom she dated on and off over the years before their final split in 2018. After their breakup, Justin, 30, reconciled with Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), and they tied the knot that same year.
Gomez moved on with DJ Zedd and The Weeknd, but the romances didn’t last.
“I think most of my experiences in relationships have been cursed,” she told Vogue Australia in June 2021. “I’ve been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships. I guess I needed to find what was that word for me, because I felt so less than in past relationships, and never really felt equal.”
Us Weekly broke the news in January 2023 that Gomez was dating Drew Taggart following his split from Eve Jobs. Their connection, however, was short-lived and the actress later poked fun at her dating life.
“Guys, I figured out the reason why I’m single,” Gomez lip-synced in a February 2023 TikTok. “You have to go outside and meet people. Like, you actually have to go outside and talk to them.”
Gomez has since found love with Benny Blanco, whom she quietly dated for six months before taking their romance public.
“He is my absolute everything in my heart,” she wrote in an Instagram comment in December 2023. “He [has] been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end. … He’s still better than anyone I’ve been with. Facts.”
Before confirming their relationship, Gomez and Blanco, 36, worked together on her songs “Same Old Love” and “I Can’t Get Enough.” Their most recent collaboration was on Gomez’s track, “Single Soon,” which was released in August 2023.
“She’s proudly introducing him to everyone in her life,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this year. “They kept things low-key [at first], but Benny has passed every test with flying colors. The new year seemed like a perfect time to essentially shout [their love] from the rooftops, so that’s what Selena is doing.”
According to a second insider, Gomez’s inner circle has given their stamp of approval.
“She loves how Benny treats her: he’s so kind and thoughtful. She’s never been with anyone like him,” the source shared in February. “It’s been a very long time since friends saw Selena this happy. She’s positively glowing.”