Is that amore? Selena Gomez was spotted enjoying dinner with Italian movie producer Andrea Iervolino amid rumors of a potential new romance.

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer, who turned 30 in late July, is currently celebrating her milestone birthday with friends on vacation to the Amalfi Coast in Italy and was photographed cutting cake and toasting her loved ones at Torre Normanna on Tuesday, August 2. During their glamorous night out, Iervolino, 34, was seen standing with Gomez as she blew out the candles on the multi-layered confection.

The following day, the In Dubious Battle producer was spotted helping the Selena + Chef star into the water as they enjoyed a day out on a yacht. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Gomez was seen relaxing on the boat in a black, one-shouldered one piece. After taking a dip in the water, she and Iervolino chatted with friends as they enjoyed a meal on the water.

Though the outing sparked speculation that Gomez had a new beau, she noted during an episode of the TATATU series “Giving Back Generation” that she is currently single.

On the episode, which was released on Friday, August 5, the Only Murders in the Building star shared her relationship red flags with her friends Raquelle Stevens and Amy Cook. “I can’t deal with an egotistical person,” the former Wizards of Waverly Place star said. “I have zero patience. We are all the same people. We all s–t, we all eat … we all bleed red. That’s the way life is.”

Later, as the trio discussed love languages, Gomez revealed that hers is physical touch — despite her friends’ jokes that she doesn’t always let them hug her. “I want a husband and I want that kind of touch,” Gomez laughed, adding, “I think my love language would have to be physical touch … and acts of service. The older I’ve gotten the more I really appreciate that.”

She continued: “I went and hung out with someone who was a bit older and it was just so wonderful. It was like being taken care of in a way. Being like, ‘Are you comfortable? Do you need a blanket?’ Just very sweet things. And I was like, ‘I’m fine, I don’t need anything.’ But it was just so kind and I don’t feel like a lot of people are like that anymore.”

Despite being single at the moment, the “Hands to Myself” songstress revealed that she hopes to eventually settle down and leave the public eye to focus on her loved ones. “I hope to be married and to be a mom,” Gomez confessed. “Eventually, I’m going to be tired of all of this, so I’m probably just going to devote most of my life to philanthropy before I peace out. … Just keeping it real.”

The Spring Breakers star previously had a lengthy, on-and-off romance with Justin Bieber and has also dated The Weeknd and Nick Jonas. She joked about her relationship status during her Saturday Night Live monologue in May.

“I’ve heard SNL is a great place to find romance [since] Emma Stone met her husband [Dave McCary, a former segment director] here, Scarlett Johansson [married Weekend Update’s] Colin Jost and Pete [Davidson] and … Machine Gun Kelly,” she said. “Since I don’t want to try the dating apps, I just want to put it out in the universe that I’m manifesting love. And I would like to say that I’m looking for my soulmate, but, at this point, I will take anyone.”

In July, the Texas native seemingly confirmed in a TikTok video that she had recently broken up with someone. “So how did you end it with that guy?” the “Bad Liar” singer’s grandmother asks in the clip, to which a shocked Gomez responded, ” I’ll tell you in a second.” The Rare Beauty founder added in the caption of the clip, “I have no words.”

Iervolino, for his part, shared some insight into his own views on romance in April 2018, when he wrote via Instagram: “I am just a hardworking man … I am a giver. … I love to make people happy … and make things happen … I believe in unconditional love.”

