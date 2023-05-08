The “perfect” pet. Seth Rogen mourned the death of his beloved dog Zelda in a lengthy, heartfelt tribute.

“We said goodbye to our perfect girl Zelda on Thursday, May 4th. She was almost 14 years old,” the 41-year-old actor captioned an Instagram post on Monday, May 8, sharing a sweet snap of the pooch. “She was truly the most special, magical creature. She taught us about love, resilience, strength and kindness. We loved her more than words can describe.”

Rogen continued: “Everyone who met her saw what a unique little puppy she was. She’d stare in to your soul with her gigantic buggy eyes. She was so judgmental, that when she loved you, you really knew you earned it, and it made you feel like you had won.”

The Superbad star reflected on his pet’s “incredible life” and the “special love” she shared with “so many people” over the years. “She was a girl who was so shy no one adopted her as a baby who became a girl who travelled to multiple countries, appeared in three movies, on two magazine covers, and inspired countless works of Zelda-art— including a lighter that is now in the homes of hundreds of people,” he added.

His emotional message went on to include “a (long) list of things that were special” about Zelda, from her “big eyeballs and her intense eye contact” to “her leave me alone side eye.”

The This Is the End actor concluded: “We belonged to each other and we will miss her forever.”

Fans and famous friends sent their condolences to Rogen and his wife, Lauren Miller, in the comments section. “Oh no you guys. I’m so sorry,” wrote Busy Philipps, while Mindy Kaling added, “Zelda was the best. So sorry to hear this.”

Ian Ziering commented, “Sorry for your loss Seth.. Dogs are all the proof I need God exists,” and Paris Hilton wrote, “🥺😢 So sorry for your loss💔.”

Rogen’s love for Zelda was contagious before her death. When the “amazing dog” turned 11 years old in August 2020, he gushed via Instagram, “I feel incredibly grateful to spend my time with such a wonderful, special, loving little creature. Happy birthday!!”

The Canada native and Miller, 41, have been married since 2011. Earlier this year, the Freaks and Geeks alum explained that not having kids with the Like Father director has helped him “succeed.”

“There’s a whole huge thing I’m not doing, which is raising children,” he said on the “Diary of a CEO” podcast in March. “Some people want kids. Some people don’t want kids. Honestly, you just are told, you go through life, you get married, you have kids. That’s what happens. And me and my wife, neither of us were like that.”

Rogen asserted at the time that he and Miller get “more happy” about their decision over time. “We are in the prime of our lives,” he said. “We are smarter than we’ve ever been, we understand ourselves more than we ever have, we have the capacity to achieve a level of work and a level of communication and care for one another, and a lifestyle we can live with one another, that we’ve never been able to live before.”