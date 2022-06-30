Living her best life! Shailene Woodley opened up about her state of mind after her split from Aaron Rodgers — and the actress is fully focused on the future.

“To the month of june : putting macro whack world events aside for a minute, on a micro level, you nurtured this woman’s head + heart,” Woodley, 30, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, June 29. “You gave me oxygen in the form of friends, babies, trees, magic, DANCING, animals, salt, sun, deep conversations, six packs from laughing, availability in the form of tears, PLAY, sunrises, hallway tag, goofiness, spontaneity, pita bread (so much pita!), hellos and goodbyes.”

The Big Little Lies alum recalled someone saying June would be “the best month ever” for her, adding, “God i’m grateful!”

Woodley has been recently using her social media to document her travels after pulling the plug on her engagement to Rodgers, 38. The former couple first sparked dating rumors in July 2020. Days after Us Weekly confirmed their romance in February 2021, the professional football player announced that he was engaged.

“I got engaged and played some of the best football of my career,” he shared while accepting an award for the 2020 NFL football season.

At the time, Woodley reflected on the low-key romance which started amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we’re like, ‘Yeah, we’ve been engaged for a while,’” the California native clarified during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that same month. “He’s, first off, just a wonderful, incredible human being. But I never thought I’d be engaged with somebody who threw balls for a living.”

Earlier this year, a source confirmed to Us that Rodgers and Woodley called it quits. “They certainly had their differences and ultimately their relationship didn’t work,” the insider revealed in February, adding that the duo remain on “good terms” with each other. “They thought [they] were a good match for each other in the beginning but the more they got to know each other they realized their careers, their interests [and] their political views weren’t aligned.”

After the news made headlines, the Green Bay Packers quarterback praised the time he got to spend with Woodley. “Thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life,” he wrote via Instagram. “Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you.”

Rodgers and Woodley later briefly rekindled their romance before parting ways for good. A second source told Us in May that the activist was “not happy” in the relationship.

