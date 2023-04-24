A wry sense of humor. Shanna Moakler responded to a fan who suggested she strike up a romance with Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex Scott Disick.

“I feel like you should date Scott,” read a Saturday, April 22, comment left on one of Moakler’s recent Instagram posts. “Put a twist on things but I’m a petty betch soooo😂.”

The former pageant queen, 48, took the message in stride and replied with a joke that same day. “I think he’s still under contract and I’m [too] old and taken,” the Rhode Island native quipped, seemingly referencing a fan theory that men who date Kardashian-Jenner women make agreements about their relationships. “However I think he’s a really good guy!”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Moakler’s comment came days after she made headlines for “liking” an Instagram comment about Kardashian, 44, and Travis Barker‘s new Hulu wedding special, ‘Til Death Do Us Part. The Hollywood Exes alum and the Blink-182 drummer, 47, were married from 2004 to 2008.

“I hope that you get a huge apology some day for what was said on that exploitative, money grabbing, circus. ‘He’s been through Hell’ ‘Kourtney has filled a void for me.’ #parentalalienationawareness,” read the comment, which Moakler reacted to with a “like.”

When another fan questioned Kardashian calling herself a mother of six, Moakler replied, “She post[s] more of my kids then [sic] her own lol.”

The former Bridalplasty host and the musician share daughter Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17. Barker is also the stepfather of Atiana, 24, whom Moakler shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

Kardashian, meanwhile, shares three children — Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8 — with Disick, 39. The Poosh founder and the Flip It Like Disick alum dated off and on from 2006 to 2015.

The Hulu personality and Barker attempted to exchange vows in Las Vegas in April 2022. One month later, they wed in a civil ceremony in Los Angeles before having a second celebration in Italy with friends and family later that month.

Moakler has been outspoken about her ex-husband’s relationship with Kardashian, previously questioning the couple’s decision to dress as characters from the film True Romance for Halloween in 2021. Several months earlier, the model exclusively told Us Weekly she thought the pair’s shared interest in the movie was odd given Barker’s love for it during her own relationship with him.

“What was weird is that they were posting about a movie that Travis and I basically bonded over,” Moakler said in May 2021. “I called him Clarence in the movie. We named our daughter after the character Alabama in the movie. I walked down the aisle to ‘You’re So Cool’ from True Romance. Our first dance at our wedding was to the love song from True Romance.”

Earlier this month, an insider exclusively told Us that Kardashian “thinks it’s unfortunate” that Moakler hasn’t been super supportive of her romance with Barker. “They’re Travis’ children too, and hers in a way now since she’s their stepmom,” the source said. “Kourtney fully believes in loving their kids just as much as her own.”