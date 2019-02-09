Are there any invites left for Us? Dancing With the Stars’ Sharna Burgess is so excited to hit the dance floor at costars’ Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson’s wedding.

“I’ve been to a Chmerkovskiy wedding before and that dance floor is nonstop. It’s epic,” Burgess, 33, recently told Us Weekly exclusively at the set of Hallmark’s Home & Family in Hollywood. “That wedding is going to be one for the books.”

While the Australian dancer is also looking forward to Cheryl Burke’s wedding to Matthew Lawrence, she knows that Chmerkovskiy and Johnson’s soiree will be the rowdiest. “I can only say I’ve been to a Chmerkovskiy wedding and I know that it gets down at those weddings,” said Burgess, whose Dance Cardio Series and Tabata series is now available for purchase online. “We don’t leave the dance floor. It’s dance circles and everyone getting in the middle and having a good time. Grandmas, grandpas, parents, everybody gets in the middle and dances.”

Burgess has no doubt that Val’s nuptials will live up to his brother Maksim’s. The elder of the Chmerkovskiy brothers married DWTS costar Peta Murgatroyd in July 2017 in a star-studded reception. Val and Johnson also rekindled their romance at the ceremony and the lovebirds got engaged in June 2018 during a romantic trip to Italy after dating for two years on and off.

“I’m really excited. It’s a great chapter and I’m taking one day at a time,” Chmerkovskiy, 32, told Us in September of planning his nuptials with Johnson, 24. “I’m not rushing into wedding plans. I want to be happy and I want her to be happy and excited. Wedding date aside, I want every day to feel like a wedding date. It’s going to be special, but every day is special!”

Earlier that month, Johnson told Us that she and the Ukraine native have made strides in the planning process. “I think we have a day and I have my dress. That’s about it,” she noted. “It’s such a fun chapter of our lives and I feel like we’re growing with one another.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

