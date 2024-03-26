Sister Wives star Mykelti Brown shut down rumors about her marriage to Antonio “Tony” Padron — and made it clear they’re together.
“I’M STILL MARRIED PEOPLE!!!” she wrote via her Instagram Story on Sunday, March 24, via Yahoo!
Mykelti, 27, shared a photo of her husband, 29, while at lunch together to hopefully squash the split speculation online.
“Stop assuming just because he’s not in EVERY. SINGLE. POST. That he’s not mine,” she quipped.
Mykelti, who is one of Kody Brown and Christine Brown’s six children, has been married to Tony since December 2016.
Mykelti and Tony welcomed their daughter, Avalon, in April 2021, making Christine, 51, a first-time grandmother. The couple expanded their family in November 2022 with the arrival of their twin sons, Ace and Archer.
While Mykelti and Tony often post photos together on social media, eagle-eyed fans noticed there’s been a lull in their activity over the past month. The last time either of them mentioned their spouse was on Valentine’s Day.
At the time, Tony shared an “anime” version of himself on Instagram, revealing Mykelti thought it was “hot.” He also teased that his suit coat was in honor of their romantic “Valentine’s date.”
“My forever valentine!!!” Mykelti captioned her own V-Day tribute on February 15, sharing a sweet snap with her husband. She shared a second picture with her mom, noting that they had a “double date” for the holiday.
Mykelti posed with Christine at the restaurant and gave a shout-out to her new husband, David Woolley, for a “cool” night where they all hung out and chatted “for hours.” (Christine married David in October 2023 after splitting from Kody, 55, in November 2021.)
It was “awesome food and awesome company,” Mykelti told her followers, adding, “Plus I got to go home with a pretty awesome person @tonychessnut #valentine24 #doubledate #alwaysdatingmyhusband #mommyandme.”
The Valentine’s Day outing came nearly one month before tragedy struck the Brown family — which includes Kody’s 18 children with his three ex-wives, Christine, Meri Brown and Janelle Brown, and current fourth wife, Robyn Brown.
Us Weekly confirmed on March 5 that Janelle, 54, and Kody’s son Robert “Garrison” Brown died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was 25.
The former spouses, who announced their separation in December 2022, released a joint statement at the time about their loss.
Deal of the DayTurboTax is 20% Off at Amazon Today View Deal
“Janelle and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” Kody and Janelle shared via their respective Instagram pages. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”
Garrison was laid to rest at a family funeral the following week. The same day, Mykelti shared a message about her late half-brother, writing via Instagram on March 11 that her “heart breaks” knowing he’s “no longer with us.”
She added: “But it rejoices knowing he’s with his fellow warriors in Valhalla drinking and fighting with Odin. I hope he is loving his place amongst the stars.”