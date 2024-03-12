Sister Wives star Mykelti Brown is mourning the loss of her brother Garrison Brown.

“My heart breaks for my brother who’s no longer with us but it rejoices knowing he’s with his fellow warriors in Valhalla drinking and fighting with Odin,” Mykelti, 27, captioned an Instagram photo of Garrison and her daughter, Avalon, 2, on Monday, March 11. “I hope he is loving his place amongst the stars.”

Calling her late half-brother “the funniest person in the room” and “one cool dude,” Mylkelti, who is the daughter of Christine Brown and Kody Brown, expressed her sadness that her children “will never be able to experience” Garrison’s “fun presence.” (Mykelti shares Avalon and twin sons Archer and Ace, 15 months, with her husband, Antonio “Tony” Padron.)

“He will live on in all my families [sic] memories,” Mykelti concluded. “Have fun up with the stars little bro, you’re missed.”

Related: Celebrity Deaths of 2024: Stars We Lost This Year Hollywood mourned many celebrities in 2024. Speed Racer star Christian Oliver (born Christian Klepser) died at the age of 51 during a fatal plane crash on January 5. Oliver was traveling home from a Caribbean vacation with his two daughters — Madita and Annik, whom he shared with wife Jessica Klepser — on January 4. […]

Mykelti included two quotes in her caption, the first by author Katie Kacvinsky, which read, “But pain’s like water. It finds a way to push through any seal. There’s no way to stop it. Sometimes you have to let yourself sink inside of it before you can learn how to swim to the surface.”

The second quote, from the C.S. Lewis book The Four Loves, read, “To love at all is to be vulnerable. Love anything and your heart will be wrung and possibly broken.”

Mykelti’s tribute came the same day Garrison was laid to rest during a funeral held by his family. Us Weekly confirmed on March 5 that Garrison died at age 25 of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Kody, 55, and Janelle Brown addressed their son’s death in a statement shared that same day. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him,” the exes wrote via Instagram. “Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.” (Kody and Janelle, 54, also share Logan, 29, Madison, 27, Hunter, 27, Gabriel 22, and Savanah, 19.)

Several Sister Wives stars have spoken out following Garrison’s death, including Christine, 51. “Garrison was a wonderful, caring brother who understood Truely’s need for a hobby and built her a flowerbed,” she wrote alongside an Instagram video of Garrison working with her youngest daughter, Truely, 13, at her home. “We’ll miss him forever.” (Along with Truely, Kody and Christine are the parents of Aspyn, 28, Paedon, 25, Gwendlyn, 22, and Ysabel, 20.)

Related: Sister Wives' Kody and Janelle Brown's Family: Guide to 6 Kids Kody Brown and Janelle Brown shared a lot of love before their 2022 split — including raising their six children. The Sister Wives stars’ 1993 spiritual wedding marked their beginning of their plural family. Kody was already legally married to Meri Brown when he welcomed Janelle into his life. He went on to spiritually marry […]

Kody’s ex Meri Brown called Garrison “a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him” via Instagram. “This loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, and it takes our breath away,” she continued. “We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time and join us in honoring his memory. Garrison, you are loved and will be missed! 💙💙.”

Garrison’s sister Maddie also paid tribute to her late brother one day before his funeral. “My words seem to fall short. Our hearts our broken and we are now swallowed with the love now left behind for this beautiful brother 🩵,” she wrote via Instagram on Sunday, March 10. “God be with you till we meet again. I’ll see you at the gates of Valhalla, feasting with our ancestors who battled before you. Until then, we must live in a more gray world without the light you brought.”