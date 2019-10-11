Scott Disick approves! Sofia Richie caught her boyfriend’s eye by sharing a topless photo on Instagram.

“How’s your Thursday?” the 21-year-old model captioned the sexy snap on Thursday, October 10, via Instagram.

“It’s not bad thanks,” the 36-year-old Flip It Like Disick star replied.

Richie and Disick were first linked in September 2017. After two years together, Nicole Richie’s younger sister made her first appearance on Keeping Up With the Kardashians during the Sunday, October 7, episode on a trip to Finland with Disick and his ex Kourtney Kardashian.

“You’re a lot more sophisticated with me when Kourtney’s around,” she said on the episode. “You turn into a 5-year-old when it’s just us.”

Disick, Richie and Kardashian, 40, were joined by the exes’ sons Mason, 9 and Reign, 4, and daughter, Penelope, 7.

A week earlier, Richie made a cameo on Flip It Like Disick as she and Disick prepared to move to Malibu.

“I think it’s hard, anywhere, to find somebody that you can be comfortable with. The truth was, without her, I was always looking for somebody or something,” he said on the September 29 episode. “She’s definitely been that little piece that’s calmed me down and made me a better man and made things easier in my life.”

While the house-flipper admitted things were a bit “awkward” during the Finland getaway, a source told Us last month that the Poosh founder “thinks Sofia brings out the best in Scott.”

“[Kourtney is] happy for them,” the source explained. “Kourtney and Sofia share a common background and lifestyle, and Sofia is easy to get along with and is a normal girl.”

The insider added that Sofia, who is friends with Kylie Jenner, is close with the Kardashian family.

“The family is in a really good place right now and everyone views Sofia as being part of the family,” the source said. “Sofia is integrated into their lives and they’re closer than ever before.”

