Where Soleil Moon Frye Stands With Charlie Sheen After Exposing Sexual Past

It’s all good. Soleil Moon Frye revealed where she stands with Charlie Sheen after she detailed their sexual past in her Hulu documentary, Kid 90, earlier this year.

“I have not spoken to him since [it came out],” Frye, 44, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting Heluva Good!’s Best FriendsDIP Line with Melissa Joan Hart. “I have to say, he’s always been very sweet to me throughout the years. I’m sure at some point we will have a catch-up.”

The Punky Brewster star, who revealed during the March documentary that she had her “first consensual sexual experience” with Sheen when she was a teenager, noted that she is happy with the way the project turned out.

“I can only speak to my experiences and really staying true to my truth. What I found through the videos and the diaries and really realizing that through this experience of my story [is] all of our stories are so important,” she said. “What has been so incredible is the way in which people have shared their stories now. And that connective tissue that connects us all. And so, it’s been amazing, and I think one of the hardest things was just continuing to peel back the onion and really to discover my own truth.”

The Proud Family alum added: “It changed so many aspects of my life, because once you open Pandora’s box, you can’t really put those things back. So how do they help you move forward in life?”

During Kid 90, Frye shared a journal entry dated December 18, 1994, following her sexual experience with the Spin City alum, now 55.

“It’s been the most strange and incredible day ever,” she recalled in the entry, calling Sheen her “Mr. Big,” in reference to Carrie Bradshaw’s love interest on Sex and the City. “He’s somebody I’ve had a crush on for years. He’s a person that intrigues me and excites me.”

Frye was 18 when she slept with Sheen, who was 29 at the time. The actress went on to describe her relationship with the Two and a Half Men alum, calling him a “kind and loving” person with whom she’s maintained a friendship with for years.

Sheen, for his part, told Us exclusively in March via his longtime publicist, Jeff Ballard, that while he had yet to watch the documentary it was “on my list to watch and very near the top.”

The Anger Management alum called Frye a “good egg,” telling Us, “I wish Soleil well in this resurgence of hers.”

In addition to the success of her documentary, Frye recently reprised her role as Punky Brewster for Peacock’s revival of the hit ‘80s comedy. She also teamed up with longtime friend Hart, 45, to help launch Heluva Good!’s Best FriendsDIP Line earlier this month.

“It’s awesome because dips are great for any time, whether you’re watching a baseball game, you’re hanging out with a friend on the patio, you get the kids together, it’s always great, just dip it in whatever you want, french fries, pretzels,” the Sabrina the Teenage Witch star, who met Frye while playing the teenage witch in the ‘90s, told Us.

Frye added: “We have a lot of kids between us so it’s delicious and super easy. We love doing barbecues. And I feel like we’re so all about just the family time together and so it fits in perfectly with that.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi