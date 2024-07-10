Sophia Bush put her best — and funniest — foot forward while showing Ashlyn Harris around her home.

“POV: you’re trying to impress your girlfriend from Florida,” Bush, 42, captioned a Tuesday, July 9, TikTok upload, in which she lip-synched along to an audio of a girl giving a tour of her room.

“A Vogue picture, some of my boards,” Bush mouthed before hilariously falling sideways on her bed and placing her feet on her 2007 Teen Choice Awards surfboard, mimicking a surfing stance. Bush took home the surfboard for her three wins at the 2007 ceremony, including Choice Movie Actress: Comedy for John Tucker Must Die and Choice Movie Actress: Horror/Thriller and Choice Movie: Breakout Female for The Hitcher.

The funny action made Harris, 38, burst into a fit of laughs and fall next to her on the bed. Bush captioned the video, “Caught a huge set on my birthday 🌊.”

The One Tree Hill alum also commemorated her birthday with a Tuesday Instagram slideshow, which featured pics of her hanging with friends and standing with celebratory balloons, as well as a video of herself bowling. “‘That’s gonna be a strike.’ *it was not, but it was close,” she captioned the post. “And my birthday was perfect.”

Harris wished the actress a happy birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post of her own. “Happy birthday beautiful. I hope today feels special and full knowing how much we love you,” the athlete wrote alongside pics of her and Bush. “You are such a gift in this world. To see you shine and happy fills us all up. I love your heart Soph… I love everything about you. Happy born day baby.”

Bush and Harris sparked romance rumors late last year following their divorces from their respective former spouses Grant Hughes and Ali Krieger. After enjoying a date night at the Girls5Eva season 3 premiere in New York City in March, the pair made their first public appearance as a couple at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s annual Oscars viewing party in March.

Bush officially confirmed her and Harris’ relationship status when she came out as queer in an April Glamour cover story. “As I came into myself, I already felt it was my home. I think I’ve always known that my sexuality exists on a spectrum,” she shared. “Right now I think the word that best defines it is queer. I can’t say it without smiling, actually. And that feels pretty great.”

The Good Sam alum was praised by her fans and former costars alike for sharing her story, as well as Harris. “Proud of you, babe,” she captioned a pic of Bush’s cover story via her Instagram Story at the time.

Last month, Bush commemorated her first Pride Month by sharing an encouraging message via her Instagram Story. “You are perfect. No matter how long it might take, you’ll find your people,” she wrote. “And they will help you find more and more of yourself. It’s worth it. You’re worth it.”

One day later, she and her friend sported matching T-shirts that read “Go Gays” while attending a Pride festival.