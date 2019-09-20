Spencer Pratt Suggests Miley Cyrus Stole Kaitlynn Carter From Brody Jenner





Shots fired. Spencer Pratt posted a shady tweet about Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter‘s open marriage and her new romance with Miley Cyrus.

Pratt, 36, retweeted an article about Silicon Valley actor Thomas Middleditch discussing how “swinging saved my marriage” to his wife Mollie Gates.

The Hills: New Beginnings star captioned the tweet, “until Miley comes along and swoops your girl #TheHills.”

Pratt has previously claimed that Carter began an emotional affair with the singer while she was still together with her husband. Carter hasn’t responded to his remarks.

In the season 1 finale of the reality show, which aired earlier this month, Carter, 31, confirmed the rumors that Jenner, 36, was having sex with other women. However, she noted that it was under her watchful eye.

“Not without me being involved, OK? Everything with me and Brody is under my control, let’s put it that way,” the blogger told Hills costar Ashley Wahler.

“There’s not one part of our relationship that I’m ashamed of or that I would do differently,” she added. “I just think that the world isn’t necessarily ready to hear about all that. Not everybody is so open-minded or accepting of other people. But as long as what we’re doing is working for us, that’s the most important thing.”

Carter also opened up about their decision to not legally marry.

“Right before we went to Indonesia to get married, we started talking about getting our license here in the States, but we had a lot of like financial things that we needed to work out. We realized like, you know, we just want to focus on being excited about Indonesia and our wedding there, so let’s just deal with it when we get back. But we haven’t gotten around to it yet,” she said.

The pair held a wedding ceremony in Indonesia in 2018, but split in August.

Carter has since moved on with Cyrus. They’ve been spotted on vacation in Italy and the Hills star also supported the 26-year-old singer at the MTV Music Video Awards in August.

The “Slide Away” singer also recently split from her husband Liam Hemsworth after just eight months of marriage. Jenner, meanwhile, found a new relationship with model Josie Canseco. The couple went Instagram official this month.

