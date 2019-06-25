Pratt attack! As he live-tweeted the premiere of The Hills: New Beginnings on Monday, June 24, Spencer Pratt took a few digs at estranged sister Stephanie Pratt.

For starters, the 35-year-old tweeted a freeze frame of New Beginnings costar Audrina Patridge looking irked. “Me trying to get along with Stephanie,” he captioned the pic.

He also posted a meme image depicting himself taking a drink whenever Stephanie “says literally anything.”

And Spencer mocked the British accent Stephanie apparently picked up during her time in the United Kingdom. “Stephanie and her accent have a lot in common,” he wrote. “They’re both fake as hell.”

In other tweets, Spencer wrote that he “can’t wait to reconnect” with his sister as long as she stays “20 feet away at all time” and added that he isn’t going to comment on their relationship “because she could be on a podcast right now.”

Stephanie aired the siblings’ estrangement on her “Pratt Cast” podcast in April, explaining that the behavior of her brother and his wife, New Beginnings costar Heidi Montag, is the reason she moved to London. “They are the most toxic people I’ve ever met,” the 33-year-old added. “They are Bonnie and Clyde till they die. So if they say, ‘The sky is black,’ all of us are morons for saying, ‘It’s blue.’ … I’m going to expose them for who they are.”

Responding to the allegations on their own podcast, “Make Speidi Famous Again,” Spencer and Montag called the falling out “heartbreaking,” with Spencer saying that he has been “living with this evil around me for a long time.”

Earlier this month, Stephanie told Us Weekly that her relationship with Spencer is “nonexistent.”

“I love doing this [revival] now because I’m separate from my family, for the most part,” the Made in Chelsea alum added. “Everything’s the same [with Spencer]. … But every family has drama!”

The Hills: New Beginnings — also starring Justin “Bobby” Brescia, Brody Jenner, Frankie Delgado, Whitney Port, Mischa Barton and Brandon Thomas Lee — airs on MTV Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.

