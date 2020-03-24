No days off! Stars like Kevin Hart and Ashley Graham know staying home during the current coronavirus pandemic doesn’t mean they can’t stay in shape.

While people around the world are staying indoors to help stop the spread of the novel illness, celebrities are taking to social media to inspire their followers to join in on their daily exercises to keep their endorphins high. Hart, 40, and Graham, 32, enlisted the help of their personal trainers to go live on Instagram with a handful of simple workouts that anyone can do from the comfort of their own homes.

“Everybody at home, you don’t understand — you’re about the feel the pure burn,” the American Beauty Star host teased her followers as she warmed up with her fitness guru during a livestream earlier this month. Graham welcomed her son, Isaac, with husband Justin Ervin in January and has frequently opened up about how both pregnancy and postpartum life have impacted her body.

Hart, for his part, is still in the midst of a long recovery process after a dangerous car accident in Malibu in September 2019, which resulted in him having to undergo major spinal surgery. The comedian has been consistently giving fans a look at his fitness routines as he’s continued to gain back his strength, one day at a time.

Celebrities are taking this opportunity to use their platforms to bring people together, even though the COVID-19 crisis has forced them to stay far apart as a safety measure. MTV personality Vinny Guadagnino gave his followers a motivational message that can be applied to a number of aspects of their lives during this uncertain time — not just their workouts.

“Don’t focus on what you can’t do, focus on what you can do,” the Jersey Shore alum, 32, emphasized in an Instagram Story. “Little by little.”

Teddi Mellencamp echoed his positive words, telling her fans to keep their heads high. “Get up, take action. That way you’ll be more productive with work, you’ll be better with your kids throughout the day and not thinking, ‘Ugh, I have to get a workout in later,'” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 38, said in an Instagram video.

Watch the video above to see how Mellencamp and more stars are staying fit during their self-quarantines.

