Standing by her side. Numerous celebrities are showing their support for Jenni “JWoww” Farley after she claimed her estranged husband, Roger Mathews, abused and threatened her throughout their relationship.

“You are an abuser to the core, Roger Mathews….” Farley, 32, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, January 30. “You have spit at me. You have pushed me. You have shoved me. You have aggressively thrown me to the ground. You have prevented me from closing doors to escape having you coming at me. You have belittled and disparaged me. You have threatened me.”

The Rules According to JWOWW author’s longtime friend and Jersey Shore costar Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi was one of the first people to show her support. “Here for you ALWAYS & FOREVER my love,” Polizzi, 31, commented on Farley’s Instagram post. Deena Cortese also expressed her love in the comments

“I love you so much J!! Your [sic] an amazing woman and mother,” she wrote. “I’m so lucky to call you my sister.” Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick simply added two emojis: praying hands and a red heart.

While Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is currently serving time in federal prison and was unable to comment on Farley’s post, his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, made sure to reach out. “Love you Jenni,” she wrote.

But the love didn’t stop at members of the MTV community. The Bachelorette’s Trista Sutter added a kiss emoji below Farley’s note and The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Ashlee Holmes Malleo called Farley “very strong.”

“You are an amazing, hardworking mother. One day your kids will be grown and they’ll know better all on their own,” Jacqueline Laurita’s daughter, 28, added. “Don’t worry about them. You’re doing what you need to do. They’ll see Daddy’s immaturity and and disrespect one day and it will be no ones [sic] fault but his own. … At least now your truth has been spoken. Hang in there Mama.”

Farley’s abuse allegations against Mathews, 43, come four months after she filed for divorce from him, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The former Snooki & Jwoww star later took out a restraining order against her estranged husband, with whom she shares daughter Meilani, 4, and son Greyson, 2.

“Jenni’s stance has been the same the whole time — she just wants what is best for their kids,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in December. “From the day [their split] became public, Jenni has not commented about it. She wants her kids to be OK and she doesn’t want her kids to go on social media someday and see that their parents are fighting.”

Mathews’ rep told Us: “At this time we will not be giving a comment on this matter. Thank you for understanding.”

