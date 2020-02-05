Her day, her rules! Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder revealed that she plans to invite both Lisa Vanderpump and Teddi Mellencamp to her upcoming nuptials despite the pair’s feud.

The Next Level Basic author, 31, opened up about her friendship with Lisa, 59, and Teddi, 38, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday, February 4. Stassi responded to a fan’s question, which host Andy Cohen read: “How do you navigate being friends with Teddi Mellencamp in the midst of all the drama from last year between her and LVP?”

Stassi admitted to Cohen, 51, that her relationships with the feuding ladies are “so separate,” and added: “I mean, [my fiancé] Beau [Clark] has been friends with [Teddi’s husband], Edwin [Arroyave], for a really long time and so that’s how I became friends with Teddi. And I love Teddi.”

Cohen chimed in to ask whether Lisa and Teddi would “both be invited” to the wedding, to which Stassi smiled and revealed that “they are.” In response, Cohen said: “Wow! OK, well, that’s very interesting.”

During the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ ninth season, Teddi accused Lisa of using her as a “pawn” to take down costar Dorit Kemsley amid the PuppyGate scandal. Dorit, 43, had adopted a second dog from the restaurateur’s Vanderpump Dogs foundation after returning another pup that she claimed bit her daughter.

Dorit eventually gave the new pet away to someone that she thought would be a suitable owner, but the dog ended up in a shelter.

Teddi first learned of the issue between Lisa and Dorit from pal John Blizzard and later on through John Sessa, both of whom work at the animal foundation. Later on, Teddi confronted Lisa, accusing her of giving her employees “direct instructions” to mention PuppyGate to her and get her involved in the drama. However, the British television personality denied it.

“I’m sorry you’re in this situation but I did not tell my employees to tell you,” Lisa explained to Teddi. “Why would I tell [Sessa] to say it? … I wanted to shut it down and I absolutely stand by that.”