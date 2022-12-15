Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Said He Was 'Thankful for Life' 2 Weeks Before Suicide

Stephen “tWitch” Boss expressed gratitude for the blessings in his life two weeks before he died by suicide on Tuesday, December 13, at age 40.

“Thankful for family. Thankful for health. Thankful for love. Thankful for life. Sending y’all so much love from our family to yours,” the former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ wrote via Instagram on Thanksgiving last month alongside a photo of him with his wife, Allison Holker, and their children.

Boss and Holker, 34 — who exchanged vows in December 2013 — shared three children: Maddox, 6, Zaia, 3, and Weslie, 14, Holker’s daughter from a previous relationship whom Boss adopted.

The couple met as All-Stars on season 7 of So You Think You Can Dance in 2010 and celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary just days before Boss’ death.

“It’s our 9th anniversary!! I couldn’t be more grateful to celebrate this perfect magical day!!! Saying YES to @sir_twitch_alot has been one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life!! I feel so blessed and loved!! I love you baby and I will never take you or OUR love for granted! I LOVE YOU,” Holker wrote via Instagram on Saturday, December 10, alongside a video of photos from the nuptials.

The Ellen alum, for his part, also commemorated the occasion via social media on Saturday.

“Happy anniversary my love @allisonholker #9years ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” he captioned a carousel of Instagram photos from the special day.

The dancer’s last post on the platform before his death was a video of him and his wife dancing by their Christmas tree, shared on both of their accounts. “HOLIDAY SUNDAY FUNDAY DANCE !!! With my lover @sir_twitch_alot 🥹 ,” Holker captioned the Monday, December 12, post.

After Boss’ death, messages of love and support flooded the clip’s comment section.

“It truly doesn’t seem real,” Holker’s fellow Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess wrote. “We are sending you and your babies so much love and please let us know how we can best support you. I’m so sorry Allison 💔.”

Dance Moms alum Maddie Zeigler, a member of the SYTYCD family, also commented: “This can’t be real. Allison, I’m sending you and your beautiful children so much love. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Holker addressed her husband’s death on Wednesday.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” the Minnesota native said in a statement to E! News. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”