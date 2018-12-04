Pucker up! Jenna Dewan’s new boyfriend, Steve Kazee, celebrated the actress’ 38th birthday on Monday, December 3, with a sweet Instagram post.

“Happy Birthday Jenna! Somehow it feels like my birthday over and over again because I keep getting the gift of you every day,” the Tony award-winner, 43, captioned a series of pictures seemingly taken in a photo booth.

The pics showed an assortment of styles — from serious to silly — but the sweetest shot was of the couple kissing with Dewan’s hand on Kazee’s neck.

“I am very happy,” Dewan told Us of her new relationship in November.

Dewan and Kazee started dating following her split from estranged husband Channing Tatum. They were first seen kissing at a Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills in late October and have been spotted packing on PDA several times since.

The professional dancer filed for divorce from the 38-year-old Magic Mike star in October, six months after the pair announced their split. She requested joint physical and legal custody of daughter Everly, 5.

“We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” Dewan and Tatum said in a joint statement in April. “There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving, dedicated parents to Everly.”

That same month, Tatum began dating singer Jessie J. A source told Us: “It’s new, casual and they’re having fun together.”

