Living her life. Jenna Dewan and boyfriend Steve Kazee continue to pack on the PDA.

The couple was spotted holding hands and stopping to share a steamy smooch with their arms wrapped around one another while talking a walk in Beverly Hills on Friday, November 16.

The World of Dance host, 37, wore a long blue jacket and white pants on the outing, while the former Shameless star, 43, kept it casual in a short black jacket, a gray T-shirt and jeans.

The pair have not been shy about showing off their affection for one another since beginning their romance. In October they were spotted kissing and “dancing all night” at a Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills.

Days later, they held hands in Cabazon, California. “It was very obvious they were together,” an onlooker told Us Weekly of their Cabazon date on November 3. “He was following her around everywhere, and they were very cute together. They did not show PDA, but they definitely looked lovey-dovey and were laughing together and seemed truly happy. They were just like a normal and casual couple.”

They were also seen locking lips in Palm Springs the following day.

The Resident star told Us in mid-November that she’s feeling good about her love life. Though she noted that she doesn’t like to talk about her personal life, she did concede, “I am very happy,” when asked about her relationship with the Tony winner.

Us revealed that the pair were dating shortly after Dewan filed for divorce from estranged husband Channing Tatum in October.

The former twosome, who share 5-year-old daughter Everly, announced their split in April after nine years of marriage.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” they said in a joint statement at the time. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy.”

The Magic Mike actor, 38, has since moved on with British singer Jessie J.

