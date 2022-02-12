No pranks here. Steve-O revealed his true thoughts about his friend Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship with Megan Fox — and it’s safe to say he ships the pair.

“Of course, they’re great together,” the Jackass Forever star, 47, exclusively tells Us Weekly on Friday, February 11, about the newly engaged couple. “I’m a big fan of being in a committed relationship.”

MGK, 31, is a very game victim of one of the many pranks in the latest Jackass film. (At one point, he gets slapped by a giant hand with such force that he flies backward into the pool behind him.) While shooting the movie, the “My Ex’s Best Friend” singer and Transformers star, 35, were “together on set,” Steve-O tells Us.

While the stuntman and the rocker have been friends for “a decade,” the former MTV star wasn’t sure if the twosome are “close enough [for MGK] to have me at [his] wedding [to Fox],” he tells Us. (Steve-O will eventually be walking down the aisle himself when he marries his fiancée, Lux Wright.)

When speaking of his relationship with Kelly, the prankster revealed that the two have shared some pretty unique moments together — including when the Dirt actor name-dropped him on his 2012 hit “Wild Boy” and the unforgettable moment he tattooed the Jackass lead’s butt.

“I’ve known him for years,” the TV personality tells Us about his friendship with the “Bloody Valentine” artist, praising the track that seemed to help introduce them. “The chorus of [‘Wild Boy’], it said, ‘Yeah, bitch, yeah, bitch, call me Steve-O,’” the actor noted, explaining that he uses the song as his walk-out music for his Bucket List comedy tour. “I love it.”

As for how the rapper managed to infamously ink Steve-O, the actor set the scene for Us. “I asked him to give me a smiley face tattoo on my butt cheek with a high-powered BB gun,” he tells Us, explaining that he told MGK to “just put the BBs [in] and draw the smiley face,” and after, the stuntman would “smear [ink] all over it” to turn it into a tattoo. In 2015, Steve-O shared an NSFW video of the whole (dangerous) process via Facebook. (He also showed Us the finished product, as well.)

Underneath all of their outrageous stunts, however, is a relationship filled with respect. After first meeting Kelly in 2012, Steve-O tells Us he was “just really, really impressed by how thoughtful he was. … And I just thought, ‘Man, there’s a lot more to this kid than what there appears to be.”

Jackass Forever was released February 4.

With reporting by Mandie DeCamp

