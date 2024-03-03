Sydney Sweeney had the total support of her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, during her Saturday Night Live debut.

After Sweeney, 26, hosted the Saturday, March 2, episode of SNL, she and Davino, 38, were spotted en route to the cast afterparty. The actress stunned in a little black dress with sheer sleeves. Davino also wore all-black, walking just behind Sweeney in New York City.

Sweeney’s stint on SNL marked her first time hosting the variety series, where she gave a shout-out to Davino while shutting down rumors about her friendship with Anyone But You costar Glen Powell.

“The craziest rumor I’ve seen is that while I was shooting Anyone But You, I was having an affair with my costar Glen Powell,” she said in her monologue. “That’s obviously not true.”

As Sweeney, who co-produced the 2023 romantic comedy, and Powell, 35, filmed the movie in Australia, rumors swiped that they were having an affair despite their public relationships. While Sweeney is engaged to Davino, Powell was dating model Gigi Paris at the time. They have each shut down the speculation multiple times long before Sweeney’s SNL turn.

“Me and my fiancé produced the movie together and he was there the entire shoot,” Sweeney added on Saturday. “I just want to let everyone know that he’s the man of my dreams and we’re still together and stronger than ever. He even came here tonight to support me tonight.”

After Sweeney asked the SNL camera crew to “cut” to Davino in the crowd, the shot panned over to Powell. The Top Gun: Maverick actor was seen laughing in the front row, ultimately turning his head to search for Davino. After Powell realized the camera was trained on him, he made a face.

“That’s not my fiancé! He’s in my dressing room!” Sweeney exclaimed.

Powell later joined Sweeney in one of her SNL sketches, playing her boss with whom she had an affair. Powell even referred to the Euphoria star as “babycakes” before she dumped her boyfriend (Andrew Dismukes) in his favor.

Ahead of SNL, they both denied that their friendship had turned romantic on the movie set. Powell even credited Sweeney with creating the buzz around Anyone But You.

“I don’t have the mental capacity to pull anything like this off, but she’s very smart. She’s very smart,” Powell told Business Insider in December 2023. “And look, Sydney and I do have authentic chemistry.”

He continued at the time, “The only reason it made things harder for me to lean into that stuff was that I was going through a very real breakup amidst a promotional tour … It was a lot easier for Sydney to lean into something like that because she’s in a very committed and wonderful relationship and she’s very happy.”

Sweeney told Glamour U.K. later that month that she and Davino have a “steady relationship” that helped her shake off the rumors.