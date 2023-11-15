T.J. Holmes is sharing an “ink update” after getting a new tattoo — which has a surprising connection to Amy Robach.

Holmes’ latest ink design is an addition to the New York City Marathon tribute he has etched on his right arm, after participating in the annual event twice. “11.5.2023” was recently added to the tattoo, per an Instagram post from Tuesday, November 14.

Holmes, 46, inked the marathon route on his bicep after first participating in the 2022 run. The tattoo also includes the number 26.2 — representing the number of miles he ran each year — and the dates of the marathons he has run in. (Participants run through all five boroughs, beginning in Staten Island and ending in Central Park, each November.)

The former GMA3: What You Need to Know anchor has run alongside Robach, 50, in both the 2022 and 2023 NYC Marathon.

Related: GMA3's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Relationship Timeline A newsworthy relationship. GMA3 cohosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ reported romance made headlines in November 2022 when the TV personalities — both married to other people — were photographed getting cozy on various outings throughout the month. The pictures, first published by the Daily Mail, showed the pair holding hands in a car, laughing […]

Photographers snapped photos of Holmes and Robach running alongside each other during this year’s event, which took place on November 5. The duo were all smiles as they finished the 26.2-mile journey together.

Robach hinted at her participation in the race with a social media post thanking Holmes for his training assistance.

“Let the tapering begin … and a big thank you for the post run eggs and chorizo,” she shared via Instagram in October, tagging Holmes in the caption. Holmes, for his part, posted an image of two shadows running that appeared to be himself and Robach.

The duo have been more public with their relationship after news of the secret romance first broke in November 2022. Not only did they run the NYC Marathon together that same month, but the pair were caught cozying up to each other despite being married to Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, respectively.

Related: GMA3's T.J. Holmes, Wife Marilee Fiebig’s Relationship: The Way They Were T.J. Holmes quickly found love with Marilee Fiebig after he split from first wife Amy Ferson in 2007 — but in November 2022, he raised eyebrows when he was seen getting cozy with colleague Amy Robach. The GMA 3: What You Need to Know anchor, who shares daughter Brianna and son Jaiden, with Ferson, married […]

Robach and Holmes were placed on leave from their roles on GMA3: What You Need to Know in December 2022, and a month later Us Weekly confirmed that they had officially exited the show. They’ve since continued their romance. (Robach and Shue were declared legally single this past April. Holmes and Fiebig finalized their divorce in October.)

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

A source told Us Weekly last month that Robach is “happy” that both her and Holmes’ prior relationships officially came to an end.

“It was such a traumatic experience for them as well, so they’re happy it’s over and to finally be together in a better place and that it’s no longer considered an affair,” the insider shared at the time.