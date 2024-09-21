Tamera Mowry-Housley is grateful that her husband Adam Housley’s father has been discharged from the hospital.

“My father n law [sic] has been in the hospital for quite some time. He was released yesterday,” Mowry-Housley, 46, wrote via Instagram Story on Friday, September 20. “#ThankGod. Nurses are the best.”

Mowry-Housley also reposted her husband’s update from earlier on Friday.

“Very cool moment. My pop is recovering and now home thankfully and doing well, but before he left @kaiserpermanente one of the amazing nurses Tunde … plays the Soprano sax every week around the hospital,” the TV journalist, 53, wrote via Instagram, sharing footage of the nurse’s performance. “Dad and mom and I got a very cool private serenade. Thanks to all the nurses and doctors who did a fabulous job!”

Neither Tamera nor Housley clarified why his father was hospitalized.

The Sister, Sister alum and Housley have been married since 2011, going on to welcome son Aden, 11, and daughter Ariah, 9. Through the years, the couple has focused on their connection.

“[Quarantine] definitely has tested our relationship,” Mowry-Housley exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2020. “I mean, kudos to couples where it hasn’t, but I think both of us are somewhat workaholics. I would travel back and forth working on a talk show. He was a news reporter. So being, I don’t want to say stuck together, but, together all the time, it’s not like you’re relearning each other over again, but this is the biggie.”

She added, “We’re both dealing with the stresses of life, right? The pandemic in maybe different ways. And you’re forced to deal with that. So, it’s like you’re stressed together [and we] learning to have patience with each other. Food and wine always help [too]!”

Additionally, Tamera long had twin sister Tia Mowry to lean on, even costarring on the likes of Sister, Sister, Twitches, Double Wedding and their Tia & Tamera docuseries on Style Network. However, Tia hinted in a Friday trailer of her My Next Act series that the siblings were no longer tight. (Tia and Tamera also have two brothers: Tavior and Tahj.)

“I’ve always wanted the family dynamic of having a mom and a dad in one household. When you’re dropping your kids off, you actually visually see how that is no longer,” Tia, 46, said in the trailer. “Being alone has been the most challenging part of my divorce. It’s times like this when I feel and wish that my sister and I were still close and I could pick up the phone and call her, but that’s just not where we are right now.”

Tia split from husband Cory Hardrict, with whom she shares two children, in October 2022. Their divorce was finalized in April 2023.

It is not known what led to the alleged falling-out — Tamera has not publicly addressed the situation — but the former Real cohost has been candid about her sister’s next chapter.

“She’s handling everything with grace. That is what is inspiring,” Tamera previously told Us in December 2022. “You have your ups [and] you have your downs — but she’s allowing her experience to change her. I feel [like she has changed] for the better.”