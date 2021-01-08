The couples who travel together, stick together! Tarek El Moussa was introduced to Chrishell Stause‘s new beau, Keo Motsepe, and gave the happy couple his seal of approval.

The HGTV star, 39, recently took a trip to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico to celebrate his engagement to Heather Rae Young. While on their romantic getaway, the duo met up with Stause, also 39, and the Dancing With the Stars pro, 31, for a fun-filled double date.

“We went to dinner,” El Moussa told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, January 7, while promoting the new season of Tarek’s Flip Side on Discovery+. “[Keo’s a] super nice guy. We had a great time.”

The Kentucky native shocked fans when she went public with her and Motsepe’s romance last month. Stause and the ballroom dancer met while both competing on season 29 of DWTS. Before making her relationship with the South Africa native Instagram official, Stause was accused of having an affair with her pro partner, Gleb Savchenko, who split from Elena Samodanova in November 2020 after 14 years of marriage. At the time, both Stause and Savchenko, 37, denied the rumors.

The former soap opera star’s love life has been the subject of headlines since her estranged husband, Justin Hartley, filed for divorce in November 2019 after less than three years of marriage. The This Is Us star, for his part, subsequently moved on with Sofia Pernas. After a year filled with plenty of ups and downs, Stause is happier than ever with her new man.

“They’re a super great couple,” El Moussa gushed on Thursday. “Those two are awesome together. They really are very adorable.”

Before meeting up with El Moussa and her Selling Sunset costar in Mexico, Stause and Motsepe enjoyed a couple’s trip with Savchenko and his new girlfriend, Cassie Scerbo. A source later told Us exclusively that the lovebirds were “super lovey-dovey” and showed “a lot of PDA throughout their entire stay” at the luxurious Le Blanc Spa Resort. Despite facing criticism on social media, Stause was quick to defend her vacation and her budding romance from trolls.

“If you love love, feel free to leave your beautiful positivity below,” she wrote via Instagram last month alongside a cozy photo of herself and Motsepe. “If you are insane & tied up in ridiculous conspiracy theories that were never, and have never had any truth to them, by all means let your crazy flag fly! Ha! Entertaining either way! XO.”